Wilson on Genesis and Light program

Genesis and Light is a nonprofit organization that has been a part of the Northside community for 25 years. Executive Director Albert Wilson has a background in computer science, but grew up in the Georgetown area of Jackson. After realizing the positive influence that other organizations had on him, Wilson returned to Jackson to begin Genesis and Light in 1992. The center is for both students from kindergarten to 18 and senior citizens. Sun Staff Writer Megan Phillips spoke with Wilson about Genesis and Light’s beginnings, what it offers, and how to get involved.

When and how was Genesis and Light founded?

“When, 1992, and why, I grew up in a poverty-stricken area here in Jackson. It was places like Operation Shoestring, Bethlehem Center, some of the community centers here that sort of helped me when I was a struggling young man trying to find my way. It just stuck with me to always want to do that — invest in kids, invest in people and give back — because I’ve seen the impact. It helped me, kept me out of trouble, kept me off the streets, kept me from becoming a statistic of crime, of drugs and other things. It enhanced me to have positive people tutoring and mentoring, helping me build self-esteem. My parents did as well, but it’s also great to have that community support outside of (the home)…

“Computer science was my background, but there was always something missing… I eventually followed my passion, left MCI WorldCom, taught for one year, and then eventually came here and established Genesis and Light.”

What is the goal of the organization?

“I think our goal is to bridge the gap. I did teach for a year, and there are some things I couldn’t do in the school system that we can do here. We have more time, I have a more personal input. It’s not just systematically set up, and our hands are not tied by a lot of other different things. So, to bridge the gap with our kids where there are educational deficiencies missing… We can mentor and tutor our kids, try to help them educationally as well as encourage them.

“For senior citizens, (we try to) enhance their lives. There are things that could be missing in their lives, so we offer activities to them to help them live better and make their last years be their best years. Some of the activities (are meant to) keep their minds focused and active.

“With the general community, we offer workshops and seminars to help the community, to better themselves. We’re preparing an opioid seminar. That’s a big issue going on right now, and we’re preparing that to bring awareness to some of the issues facing our community, especially our intercity community.”

Where does the name come from? What does it mean?

“We’re not religiously affiliated with anyone. We’re not structured to do any religious teaching at all — we’re not a church, that’s to say. But I am a Christian myself and a man of faith. The words genesis and light, we’re beginning to enlighten our community. That’s what the name means… We’re trying to enlighten our community with better ways of doing things, better and healthier ways of living, things done differently than how they’re ordinarily done…”

How many kids does the organization help each year?

“Each year, it’s usually about 100 kids that we help directly, here on site. But, indirectly, I can imagine 200 to 300 kids when we open up for different events we have here open for the community…”

How many events do you host each year?

“On average, we probably personally put on three ourselves, and then there are probably 40 other entities that utilize our building for events they may have. That could be private birthday parties or different events.”

For the kids, how many different programs does Genesis and Light have?

“We have the afterschool program, a summer program, and a drama project. We do have a snack program we’re getting ready to start next month. We’re going to open it up for kids to just come over and get a healthy snack.”

Is that at no charge?

“No charge for them. They just come over, get a healthy snack. We partnered with another organization on that.”

For each individual children’s program, how many kids participate in each of those?

“It’s 100 for all of them together. The afterschool program probably has 20 to 25 kids. The summer program has 55 to 60 kids. The drama program has 15. (The snack program) is open, so there’s really no limit. I anticipate probably between 25 and 50, somewhere in that range is what we’re preparing for. But you never know because it’s free. Word can get out. Worst case, it’ll be 25; best case, it could get up to 100…”

For the senior citizens, what kind of different programs do you have?

“Our senior citizens have programs where they do bingo, cards, go to different outside events — movies, we take them fishing on Fridays, we take them to museums. There’s so much they do like different board games, memory games, we give them lunch and a snack. There’s a lot because we do different inside activities to keep their minds engaged and active. We take them out to eat once a month at one of the fancier restaurants here. So there are a lot of things they do, and the program’s actually called the senior social club.”

How is a student or senior citizen eligible to be a part of or be helped by the organization?

“With the seniors, it’s Medicaid waivers. There’s a branch of Medicaid called Medicaid waivers that helps fund that program. Also, private-paying caregivers who just want or need their loved one to have somewhere to go. (That’s) based on income of our client.

“Our youth, it’s pretty much the same thing. There are childcare vouchers as well as private pay, when parents pay for the service. We are in vital need of grants and other resources to help supplement our low-income parents. Once upon a time, we had a supplemental education grant with the Mississippi Department of Education about eight years ago, and we had three times as many kids. We probably served about 200-and-something kids regularly. But since that (grant) ended, our numbers have dropped, so we are seeking and looking for other funding or sponsors to help our program.”

How much does it cost to sign up a senior citizen or child at Genesis and Light?

“Ordinarily, with senior citizens, we’re looking at $60 a day, because there’s a lot more for them to do. With a child, the weekly amount is $50 — $10 a day for a child. They’re only after school; they’re not going to be here as long. Our seniors are here all day.”

Is the center directly involved with Jackson schools in any capacity?

“We don’t besides picking up students from school. Like I said, once upon a time, we had a supplemental education grant… and we were at the campuses helping and putting our program there. Ever since that ended… the schools have been doing their own stuff inhouse — they’re doing their own tutorial programs and recruiting… I think that may have hindered them some by not allowing outside entities to show success (to the students).”

What are some of the activities the students do in the summer program?

“We do inside games, board games, computers, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, and we do educational readiness. We try to get them prepared for the upcoming school year, for their next grade… Any deficiency they may have had in their last grade, we work with them on that.

“And then we do outside activities, which is basketball, volleyball, they go swimming once a week, kickball, hula-hoop, jump rope. Any physical activities they do outside to keep them healthy. So it’s a mixture of inside activities and outside activities, educational and recreational activities. It’s a perfect balance, I think.”

How long does the summer program last?

“It’s a 10-week program, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They probably (stay home) for a week before school. This year, I think it wasn’t quite a week because school started back a bit earlier.”

The drama program is different from the summer program, correct?

“Ordinarily, but these past two summers, we didn’t do a full-scale stage play. When we do a full-scale stage play, it’s completely separate. But the last two summers, we’ve been incorporating it in our regular summer camp. We’ve just been doing some training in those different areas by some of our qualified volunteers. They’ve been learning about cameras, lighting, costumes. People have come in and done sessions with our kids, teaching them about those subjects.”

What is the age range for students?

“Our kids come as kindergarteners, which is five years old, to ninth grade mostly, or about 15 or 16 years old. But we’re open to high school students through 12th grade. Usually we don’t get enough of them, because when they get at that age, their parents can’t make them come or they’re doing a lot of extracurricular activities at school. So, we usually get students up to the ninth grade, but we’re open to students as old as 18. We’ve had different activities and events here for them as well. We had a senior dance, so we still do things for them as well even though we don’t have a program (specifically for them). Our drama program usually has older kids that age.”

What is the center’s annual budget?

“Our annual budget is about $100,000 a year.”

What is the center’s main source of funding?

“Medicaid waivers.”

How many people work for the center?

“I have eight staff persons, another 10 to 20 volunteers. They’re still coming in based on school, community service, work-study, that type of thing.”

What is the biggest thing Genesis and Light has accomplished as an organization since its inception?

“I’m not trying to brag, I think we have really impacted young peoples’ lives since we started. Our program has really helped a lot of kids — who were on their way to failure to pass their grades, on their way to drugs and crime — to resist those environmental issues. Our senior citizens, if they weren’t coming here, they’d be at home waiting to die. Their quality of life wouldn’t be as good. We engage their minds, get them active again, get them renewed for life. When people retire, they become dormant at times, and this is a great outlet for them to continue to be citizens that are active in the community — they’re going fishing, they’re going to museums, they’re going to different places. Our record of success is awesome for the level of resources that we have. We mostly run on donations and a little tuition. I want to pat ourselves on the back for the great job that we do. I am the face of it, but I have a lot of great people that have assisted us in accomplishing our goal of enlightening our community. And we need more support.”

What is the best way to contact Genesis and Light for more information?

“601-362-6736. Our Web site is www.genesisandlightcenter.com. Facebook: Genesis and Light.”