Foundation presents indoor car show

The 2018 Mississippi Corvette Classic indoor car show will be held at the Jackson Convention Complex July 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Net proceeds will benefit the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi (DFM), a nonprofit health organization working to prevent diabetes and associated complications as well as working to improve the lives of those touched by type 1 or type 2 diabetes. A donation of $5 from those over the age of 13 is requested to raise money for the DFM. The show also includes a silent auction. Participating will be (from left) Freddie Jones, president Mississippi Corvette Club; Arianna Turner and Caleb Warnock, Kandu Kids; Tom Gerity, vice president Mississippi Corvette Club; Robert Dozier, member DFM board of directors; Irena McClain, DFM associate director; and Rhonda Dombrowski, owner of the Bat Mobile.