Thu, 07/05/2018 - 10:52am

Children’s museum planning benefit

The Children’s Museum will present Neon Night July 14 with glowing “neon” lights, electrifying music, specialty cocktails, and snacks. Guests over 21 are invited to “dress up” with glowing necklaces and bracelets, and dance to Mustache The Band playing ’90s country dance hits. There will be a variety of food trucks, a specialty cocktail contest where local restaurants will present their signature cocktail for the evening. Tickets are available for $50 online at www.mschildrensmuseum.org until noon July 13 or $55 at the door. Planning the event are (from left, back) Russell Morrison, Spencer Pipitone, Meg Huntington, Coby Parker, Mary Wesson Sullivan, Kelly Hines, Dave Porter; (seated) Brantley Walton, Katherine Horlock, Sandra Triplett, Emily Fordice.

