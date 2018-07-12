Cancer society planning annual event

In its fourth year, the American Cancer Society Tennis Classic presented by St. Dominic’s will be held in honor of Becky Conley, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in September of 2016. The tournament was launched in honor of Becky Taylor, who fought brain and breast cancer over a five-year period. The event begins August 10 with “Pops for Prevention.” The opening night celebration will be held at The Club at the Township with food trucks and beverages from local vendors. Tickets are $40. Tennis play held August 11 at The Club at the Township will be a mixed doubles format. Partners register online together for $75 each. For more information visit www.acstennisclassic.com or call 601-321-5100. Planning the weekend are (from left, back) Betty Foster, Janice Knight, Mindy Collins, Delaney Taylor, Shelby Taylor; (front) Vicki Carroll, Lisa Cobb, Becky Conley and Chris Lloyd.