Tom Sheppard on St. Andrew’s school

Tom Sheppard has been appointed as the new head of school at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School. Sheppard is the son of two independent school educators, and he grew up in Hawaii, Florida and Maryland before attending college in Virginia at Washington and Lee University. His professional career has taken him to Pennsylvania, California and New Jersey. Sheppard has been a teacher, coach, admissions and enrollment manager, school trustee, and has been involved in master and strategic school planning. Sheppard and his wife, Jennifer, have two children: ninth-grader Zachary and seventh-grader Olivia. Sun Staff Writer Megan Phillips spoke with Sheppard about the transition process of becoming the new head of school and St. Andrew’s past growth and optimism for future growth.

When do you take over as head of school for SA?

“July 1, 2018.”

Why announce so soon?

“That has more to do with the function of the way that, it turns out, heads of school searches are functioning in today’s world. They do keep getting earlier and earlier, and that is also a function of the planning that has to take place for the transition to be seamless, the opportunity to come in and learn before actually having to be here and have responsibilities. And, while in the corporate world it may seem like a long time, in the school world, it’s actually very helpful. So, fortunately my current employer understands that very well, and St. Andrew’s is eager to have me here at certain times to do just that.”

What will the transition process look like?

“So, it’s unfolding right now, and, as happens in schools thankfully, it’s a long and thoughtful process. In fact, as I have sensed in many aspects of the ways St. Andrew’s runs, the transition process is just as thoughtful. So, my visit here for these two days is a piece of that. I’ll come back in December and again sometime still to be determined in the spring.”

What position do you hold in the meantime and where?

“So right now, I’m the dean of enrollment management at the Lawrenceville School, which is in Lawrenceville, N.J., and I’ve been there for five years.”

What is the difference between your current school and St. Andrew’s?

“That’s a fascinating question. I think of it this way: as somebody who visits, in my current role, dozens of schools a year and works with other schools, no two schools are alike. But what brought me here is the same thing, in a way, that brought me to each of the previous schools I worked at. And that is the measurement of a school as successful by a strong mission, a strong board, committed faculty, committed parents, and a sense of optimism about an even better future. And when you add all those things together, I think you have a platform for future growth.”

What drew you to St. Andrew’s?

“Well there are certain things that, when I came to visit, I picked up on — the vibrancy of the student body, the commitment to an educational platform and an educational way of thought that is in line with my thinking, my family’s thinking, and a sense that for all the great things that have happened here in the past 70 years, there’s still a belief that we can keep doing things better. So, for me it seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

What general direction do you have in mind for the school when you officially take over as head of school?

“Well, first and foremost, to continue all of the great work that’s been happening under Dr. (George) Penick’s leadership, and both now and then in my first year, to spend more time listening and learning than anything else. Because until my opinions are well-informed, it would be pretty audacious of me to say that I have a direction.”

Any specific goals for the school?

“For the school to be the very best it can be, fulfilling its mission. And that may sound simplistic on some level, but in the largest picture sense, that really is the measurement by which we’ll be judged. Other things follow after that.”

Do you see any areas where St. Andrew’s is lacking?

“I think of myself individually, and my approach to all things is that I can always continue to grow and do better, and I think the same is true of schools. Now, fortunately, one of the things that drew me here is that, inevitably if there are areas where we can improve, we’re beginning from a place of strength. If we, however, believe that there are never opportunities for growth and improvement, then I would suggest that that is a mindset we want to avoid. So, I feel like I’m coming into a community that says, ‘We’ve grown for 70 years. We need to grow for another 70 and another 70, and if we keep that approach, we’ll just keep getting better, and the value of your diploma will keep increasing.’ ”

St. Andrew’s has added a lot curriculum-wise in the past five or six years. Is there more room to grow?

“That’s a very good question, because you’re right. The science center came along, and now the ARC (athletic recreational center) has been completed, and it’s a beautiful facility. In a way, these facilities are symbolic of other things of growth, too. But, the next steps in all of this, the learning commons for example, is representative of the school’s commitment to always having an educational program that evolves and grows and meets the needs of all of our students. So, whether they are physical plant changes, whether they’re programmatic changes, we see the physical plant changes; The programmatic enhancements are all tied back to that mindset of, ‘We can keep doing better.’ ”

What has the school done to increase their potential athletically?

“There’s an entirely new athletic complex on many fronts. Again, that’s just the physical plant aspect of it. So, I look at it coming in and thinking, ‘We have a proudly successful athletic program on many fronts.’ Like in any school, there are going to be opportunities and years when things can get better if we measure them in terms of wins and losses. But the lessons the kids are learning out there and the value of the coaching experience under Mr. (DeWayne) Cupples, that to me is the single most important part, because it ties into the educational aspect of it. And if we have some wins on top of that, that to me is just the cherry on top of the sundae.”