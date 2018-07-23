Apartments Coming to Colonial Site

High-end apartments similar to those in the District at Eastover could soon be coming to the former Colonial Country Club site.

Last week, crews began tearing down the old Colonial clubhouse, a sign that work on the Colonial Highlands development could begin soon.

The developer recently submitted site plans for the first phase to the city of Jackson for review. Once they’re approved by the site plan review committee, a building permit will be issued, said Zoning Administrator Ester Ainsworth.

That phase will include high-end apartments, similar to those at the District, Ainsworth said.

She didn’t know how many apartments would be included in the first phase, or when the site plan review process would be completed.

The site plan review committee's decision will not have to go to the city council for approval.

Meanwhile, crews have been demolishing the Colonial clubhouse, which is located at 5636 Old Canton Rd.

“They’re tearing it down because it was vandalized and structurally unsound,” she said.

The project is being developed by Luke Guarisco, managing partner of the Ouray Capital Management in Baton Rouge.

Gaurisco was one of the three original developers who purchased the property years ago, and has bought out his partners’ shares, Ainsworth said.

The country club site was rezoned from special mixed use to traditional neighborhood development in 2016. A master plan for that site was approved that year as well, Ainsworth said.

Apartments were included in the developers’ master plan and are allowed under the TND classification, she said.

Said Ainsworth, “They’ll be high-end apartments in the center of the development, one of the areas designated for high-density (in the master plan).”

One residents who spoke to the Sun on condition of anonymity, though, said apartments were not included in the plan.

The Sun has requested a copy of the plan but had not received it at press time.

Colonial includes approximately 150 acres and is one of the largest undeveloped tracks in Northeast Jackson.