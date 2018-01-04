Bar presents Larry Houchins Lifetime Achievement Award for ‘devoted service to public’

  70 reads
Thu, 01/04/2018 - 11:13am

Larry Houchins was recently presented the Lifetime Achievement Award by The Mississippi Bar. The bar presents the award to individuals who have devoted service to the public, profession and the administration of justice over the span of a professional career.

Houchins served as executive director of The Mississippi Bar for more than 37 years. He is a native of Vicksburg and was graduated from Ole Miss. He worked as the executive director of the Mississippi Trial Lawyers Association before associating with the bar. He oversaw the many operations of the organization serving 11,000 active members. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Bar Foundation.

He was a leader and mentor and consistently lectured on professional standards of the practice, including ethics, integrity, civility, courtesy and adherence to the Golden Rule.

The Northsider had also recently received Senate Concurrent Resolution 639 from the Lawyer-Legislators of the Senate for his retirement from The Mississippi Bar.

 

