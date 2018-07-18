Life defined by making others feel good despite battling personal demons

Ben Ingram was a class clown, who would seek out the lonely kid in the school cafeteria or befriend the new student who could barely speak English.

“He could light up any room. He was the friendliest person ever,” Lee, Ben’s twin brother, said.

But outward appearances were deceiving. Despite his happy facade, Ben was tormented.

In July 2017, a year after graduating from the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi, Ben took his own life.

Family members say Ben lived his life making other people happy.

Yet he couldn’t fight his own demons.

For years, he suffered from anxiety and depression. Even after getting help, Ben succumbed.

A year later, Ben’s family still grieves.

Sometimes, Lee is angry with his brother for taking his own life.

Birthdays and special occasions have been especially hard.

Lee will turn 25 on September 24. It will be the second birthday he’ll celebrate without his brother.

Said Lee, “I think about him every day.”

Ben’s dad, mom and older sister still choke up when talking about him.

“The wound will eventually heal, but the scar will always be there,” Reed, Ben’s dad, said. “I think we’ll grieve for Ben the rest of our lives.”

But through their heartbreak, the family is working to ensure Ben’s legacy lives on.

Lee has collected his brother’s surviving writings and is publishing them in a new book, entitled “Dreams About Food: Stories by Ben Ingram and Friends.”

The family is also setting up a scholarship in Ben’s name at Ole Miss.

Fundraising efforts kicked off recently and a GoFundMe page has gone live.

Those who donate $15 or more will receive a copy of Ben’s book.

“We’re not going to ship the books until September 24,” Lee said. “A lot of our friends are really creative – they’ve contributed stories as well.”

The goal is to raise $25,000, the minimum required by Ole Miss to endow the funds.

“We’ve set as our initial goal to help one student each year,” Reed said. “Eventually, we may be helping more.”

The scholarship will be for students just like Ben, who enter the Honors College as juniors.

About 50 juniors enroll in the honors program every year, but unlike their freshman counterparts, they are not eligible for scholarships, according to Dean Douglass Sullivan-Gonzalez.

Even so, juniors are required to take additional coursework, do community service and write a 15-page honors thesis.

Ben’s thesis, a collection of short stories entitled “Dreams about Food,” is the basis of his posthumous book.

It’s uncertain how Ben would react to his works being published.

The Madison Central graduate was a prolific writer, but rarely shared his writings, even with his family.

“It’s kind of amazing that he wouldn’t share them with us,” said Liles, Ben’s sister. “He was a very private person.

“None of us knew how talented he was.”

Ben wanted to keep his work secret, even in death. Shortly before he died, Ben wiped his computer hard drive clean.

Lee enlisted friends to help recover his brother’s writings, but they were unable to do so.

Undaunted, Lee collected essays and other short stories from Ben’s college professors.

“I went on a scavenger hunt looking for them,” said Lee. “Ben didn’t want me to see his stories. He wouldn’t even let me read his thesis until he was done with it.

“He doesn’t have a say anymore. I’m putting his stories out there whether he likes it or not.”

Ben’s struggles with anxiety began in high school.

Liles recalls Ben having a panic attack on a church trip and having to be picked up in the middle of the night.

On the outside, though, Ben was a happy-go-lucky kid.

At school, he would blurt out comments in class that would have other kids rolling.

And at one part-time job, he would instigate ice hockey games when no customers were around.

Co-workers begged to be on his shift.

“He was everybody’s entertainer,” Janet, his mom, said. “Everybody wanted to sit with him.”

Since her son died, Janet has gotten involved with an anti-bullying and suicide prevention ministry called Firefly Outreach.

Ben also had a caring side.

“He was concerned about people who didn’t have a friend,” said Janet. “He always went for the one who needed a friend the most.”

Days after Ben’s death, one of those friends memorialized him on social media.

“I am still so thankful that you guys accepted me into your group of friends back in high school when I could hardly speak English,” wrote Yuki Pan.

Pan came to Madison from China.

“Those memories impacted my life so much .... I know you have helped shape who I am today.”

Ben graduated Madison Central in 2012.

He enrolled at Ole Miss that fall, but didn’t join the honors college until his junior year, citing his struggles with anxiety.

Joining the honors college was one of the best things that happened to him.

“That’s when he started flourishing,” Janet said. “That’s what worked for Ben. That’s when he discovered he had what it took.”

Ben continued to struggle, though, and eventually got on anti-depressants to cope.

He first threatened suicide in 2016.

Lee, who was in graduate school at the time, was incensed.

“It was hard to hear. Part of me got angry,” he said. “Ben wasn’t the type of guy who was going to change his mind. He was pretty stubborn.”

In a 17-page suicide note, Ben wrote that he was tired of taking anti-depressants, and that he couldn’t live anymore with the way they were making his brain function.

Ben, though, was a fighter.

In the following year, he worked with a counselor to ween himself off of the anti-depressants he loathed.

In the months after his announcement, though, it appeared Ben had turned a corner.

He graduated from Ole Miss, one class short of a double major. He took that class the summer after graduation.

Ben was even talking about going into to counseling, so he could help other people suffering from anxiety.

“I was hopeful we could work through it,” Reed said. “But knowing how strong-willed he was … he set in his mind to do what he wanted to do.”

Reed believed Ben was putting on a front as a way to say goodbye.

In his final months, he made it a point to visit his sister in Houston, and he never ended a conversation with his mom without saying “I love you.”

“We’ve come to the conclusion that it was one of two things – he made the decision to do it and was trying to leave on good terms. Or it was a last-minute decision where he said, ‘I’ve had enough,’” Reed said. “We’ll never know why.”

For more information on the Ingram Scholarship, visit dreamsaboutfood.com.

To learn more about suicide prevention, log onto fireflyoutreach.com, or call (888) 598-0888.