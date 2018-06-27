Brewer named principal at Madison Central High

Sean Brewer has been named principal of Madison Central High School. Brewer comes to the position with more than 23 years in education, 17 of which have been in administration. Most recently, he served for seven years as principal of Rosa Scott School, which is the ninth-grade feeder school for Madison Central (MCHS).

“Sean is a respected leader who has worked closely with administrators and teachers across Madison County Schools. He has long been an asset to our district and is highly qualified and prepared to step into his new role as the leader of our largest high school,” Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee said.

Brewer has worked in Madison County Schools for 10 years, serving in both the Ridgeland and Madison Zones.

“I am honored to be joining the Madison Central faculty,” Brewer said, “The commitment to excellence displayed at Madison Central has long been the standard, and I look forward to ensuring we continue to provide students opportunities to obtain a world-class education.”

Brewer knows first-hand the value of a Madison Central education, having recently celebrated the graduation of his daughter Abney from MCHS. His younger daughter Macey is a rising seventh-grader at Madison Middle School.

As an administrator, he is known for his leadership in education statewide, serving as a member of the Mississippi Department of Education’s Commission for School Accreditation. He was also honored in 2010 as Mississippi’s Assistant Principal of the Year from Ridgeland High School. Brewer is a member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and the National College Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his distinguished career on the field at Millsaps College. He earned his Master’s in Educational Leadership from Mississippi College.