Brewer named principal at Madison Central High

  • 501 reads
Wed, 06/27/2018 - 2:32pm

Sean Brewer has been named principal of Madison Central High School. Brewer comes to the position with more than 23 years in education, 17 of which have been in administration. Most recently, he served for seven years as principal of Rosa Scott School, which is the ninth-grade feeder school for Madison Central (MCHS).

“Sean is a respected leader who has worked closely with administrators and teachers across Madison County Schools. He has long been an asset to our district and is highly qualified and prepared to step into his new role as the leader of our largest high school,” Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee said.

Brewer has worked in Madison County Schools for 10 years, serving in both the Ridgeland and Madison Zones.

“I am honored to be joining the Madison Central faculty,” Brewer said, “The commitment to excellence displayed at Madison Central has long been the standard, and I look forward to ensuring we continue to provide students opportunities to obtain a world-class education.”

Brewer knows first-hand the value of a Madison Central education, having recently celebrated the graduation of his daughter Abney from MCHS. His younger daughter Macey is a rising seventh-grader at Madison Middle School.

As an administrator, he is known for his leadership in education statewide, serving as a member of the Mississippi Department of Education’s Commission for School Accreditation. He was also honored in 2010 as Mississippi’s Assistant Principal of the Year from Ridgeland High School. Brewer is a member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and the National College Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his distinguished career on the field at Millsaps College. He earned his Master’s in Educational Leadership from Mississippi College.

 

Obituaries

Rebekah Browning Barber

Rebekah Browning Barber, age 72, passed away very unexpectedly, on May 31 at her home in... READ MORE

Russell David Wright
Patricia Dianne Brown
Catherine Nelson Hood Phillips
Jasper Franklin Smith
Ann Chinn

Opinion:

Newspaper carriers fall to internet, trade war

It’s one thing to talk theoretically about the impact of a trade war. It’s another thing to be... READ MORE

Print gets hammered
Change is inevitable
Don’t use children as political pawns
Still lively at 100!
Favorite sports stories

Social

Honor Roll

Mississippi College

Several Northsiders were listed to the Mississippi College Dean’s List and President’s List. They include:

Dean’s List

Tennis Team
State soccer champs
Rodney Self
Katie Rose O’Quinn
Archers

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.