C Spire’s request for blue lights on building tabled by R’land board of aldermen

The Ridgeland Board of Aldermen tabled a request to allow C Spire to change up its façade with a splash of color where standard white lights now stand.

C Spire employed Jason Ellis of Ellis Construction to draw up plans for 38 new light fixtures to be placed on the third level of the exterior of the building.

The issue with the project is that the lights would be blue, which would need approval from the board given the current ordinance that requires all major changes to a business’ building to be brought before the architectural review board then the Ridgeland Board of Aldermen.

Mayor Gene Magee said he predicts that the aldermen will approve the change for C Spire, but that they will have to take a look at updating the ordinance.

“I suspect that they will allow that,” he said. “But they will need to review the architectural approval ordinance. We don’t want flashing lights and things all over the place.”

The lighting project kicked off mid-April but did not come before the board until June 5. The aldermen voted to table the issue to have more time to think it over.

Forrest Ashworth, Director of Corporate Purchasing at C Spire, said the lighting would be an energy-efficient way to rebrand the C Spire headquarters on Highland Colony Parkway.

“It is an opportunity to market and rebrand our building,” Ashworth said. “The lighting is already there. We’re just looking for a way to highlight the C Spire brand.”

Dave Miller, Senior Manager of Media Relations at C Spire, said that in the past, C Spire has used filters for holidays or awareness months to show support for those things.

However, if the LED lights are put in, the only color that will be displayed is blue.

“We’re a very technology-focused company, so our job is to find better ways to provide services for customers,” Miller said.

Miller said installing the LED lights will allow C Spire to do just that.

“LED is more energy-efficient,” he said. “It causes less light pollution and is a much better approach to dealing with that.”

Much of the lighting at C Spire headquarters has been replaced with LED over recent years. Ashworth said it is a long-term solution. The parking garage is the most recent to be updated, as LED lighting was installed last year.

Ridgeland Board of Aldermen’s only objection to allowing the change is that their approval for this lighting project will set a precedent.

The concern is that other businesses in the future could seek approval for unique lighting displays.

The board will vote on the matter at the June 19 meeting.