City negotiating with Siemens for assistance with water issues

Jackson city officials are hoping talks with an international firm will prevent the city’s water and sewer cash balance from running dry.

The city was expected to wrap up talks with Siemens USA this week, with hopes the firm will help the city work out problems in the water/sewer billing department.

Public Works Director Robert Miller approached the firm recently and said discussions were moving along well. He hoped to have an agreement in place this week.

Talks come years after the city brought on the same company to do a complete overhaul of the city’s water system.

In 2012, the city entered into a $91 million “energy performance contract” with the corporation to completely update the city’s aging water system.

The work included replacing some 65,000 residential water meters, 5,000 commercial meters, making repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, replacing burst sewer mains and helping the city implement a new billing system.

At the time, Mayor Harvey Johnson said the contract would pay for itself, and urged the city to issue $91 million in bonds to cover the work.

“With the inability of the city at the time to go after funding and fix major problems with the water system, the plan was to go through MDA (Mississippi Development Authority) and get the money and pay it off with the savings,” said a Johnson official who spoke to the Sun on the condition of anonymity.

Because the agreement was an “energy performance contract,” it had to be signed off on by MDA.

Savings would come from the replacement of old water meters with new ones, which would allow for more accurate water readings. The billing system would also be updated.

“The meters were a big part of it,” the official said.

Fast forward nearly six years, thousands of water rate payers are still not receiving bills and the water/sewer cash fund is about to go belly up.

Director of Administration Charles Hatcher told the city council the fund is expected to run out of money by June.

To help make ends meet, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s administration recently asked the one-percent oversight commission to reimburse the city for nearly $7 million for emergency water repairs dating back to September 2016.

The commission approved the request, but said it would not do so again.

Jackson has approximately 53,000 water and sewer customers.

As of last week, about 15,000 customers were still not receiving regular bills, and water revenues were significantly down.

As of March 1, the water/sewer enterprise fund had $3.2 million in cash on-hand.

The city needs to collect between $5.5 million and $6 million a month to remain solvent, Hatcher said.

“The trend is alarming, how much the cash position has dwindled,” he said. “I would say that it’s in danger of running out unless we do something about getting the bills out and getting them paid.”

Based on collections through March 1, the city is on target to bring in about $45.6 million in usage fees, or about $3.8 million a month.

Water collections have fluctuated greatly since Siemens work got under way. In 2014, the year work began on meter replacement, the city brought in $69.4 million in water/sewer revenues. The following year, collections fell to $59 million, and rose to $63 million in 2016. In fiscal year 2017, water collections rose to $71 million.

Hatcher didn’t know why collections rose in fiscal 2017. “My guess is (it was) an attempt to right the ship that wasn’t sustained,” he said. “But that is just a guess, I wasn’t here.”

Hatcher joined the administration with the election of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Lumumba took office last July.

Siemens began work at the O.B. Curtis plant in 2013, late in Johnson’s third term.

An official with the Johnson administration who spoke to the Sun on the condition of anonymity said the city and Siemens began running into problems immediately. However, those problems were never addressed.

“We were in a hurry to get (O.B. Curtis) back up to 100 percent. The filtering systems were down and we were trying to get them back up,” the official said.

Meter installation began in early 2014 and finished up in 2016.

Siemens was charged with replacing some 65,000 aging, analog residential meters with new electronic ones. The idea was that the electronic devices would transmit data to the city and could be turned on and off from the water billing headquarters.

However, the new devices quickly turned into a headache for residents and city officials. In late 2014, council members reporting receiving numerous complaints from constituents who said they were being charged too much for water.

In early 2015, the city learned that contractors, in some cases, had installed the wrong water meters, which led to significant increases in bills.

The meters were supposed to measure usage in cubic feet, but in some cases were measuring usage by gallons.

Then Public Works Director Kishia Powell issued a stop work order until the meter situation could be straightened out.

Other problems arose when the city began sending out bills based on estimated usage rather than actual usage.

At one point, nearly half of Jackson’s water customers were receiving either inaccurate statements or not statements at all.

Citing problems, in late 2015, then Mayor Tony Yarber issued a temporary moratorium on water shut-offs for customers not paying their bills.

Even after the moratorium was lifted, many customers were still receiving incorrect bills.

About 15,000 customers are still not receiving statements.

To address the problem, officials with the Lumumba administration said they were going to begin a comprehensive overhaul of the water billing department.

And in January, the Jackson City Council narrowly approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to sue Siemens to recoup the contract costs.

At press time, Lumumba’s administration has not taken action on the resolution, and had not taken a position on whether the city would seek legal action.

A 2015 review of the city’s water system by Raftelis Financial Consultants blamed the city, not Siemens, for problems associated with the contract.

While the contract was sold as “revenue neutral,” the Raftelis report pointed out that the savings would come off the backs of ratepayers and reduction of staff.

Siemens guaranteed residential water collections to increase by $2.5 million annually, and stipulated that business water collections would increase by another $1 million a year. Operating costs would be reduced by about $2.1 million a year, largely through the reduction of meter reading staff.

The report also outlined problems in the billing department. Among concerns, Raftelis cited inadequate staffing levels, poor morale and a lack of comprehensive training to use the new billing system.

According to the report, “Without adequate staffing levels and capable employees filling those roles, the city will not be able to maintain the improvements.”

An overhaul of water/billing is expected to address issues in the Raftelis report.

According to Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine, it will include reorganizing the department, implementing new training and hiring new computer programmers to help maintain the new billing software.

“We’re aligning pay scales, writing new job descriptions and requiring certifications so employees will have the skills to stay up with the new technology,” he told the Sun previously. “We’re building from the ground up.”