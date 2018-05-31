Crenshaw on Teen Health Mississippi

Hope Crenshaw was recently named executive director of Teen Health Mississippi. The Mississippi native has a bachelor’s degree in sociology/anthropology from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., a master’s in sociology from Minnesota State University and doctorate in education policy studies from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She previously served as Teen Health’s director of education and training. She recently spoke with Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about the organization and her new role.

What is Teen Health Mississippi?

“Teen Health Mississippi is a sexual and reproductive rights organization (that works to make sure) youths in Mississippi have access to high-quality, age-appropriate, medically accurate sex education and youth-friendly healthcare.

“Basically, our organization works with three big pillars – we begin with advocacy. We believe youths deserve a voice in the issues that matter to them. We have a youth organization called MYCouncil that reaches out to legislators, draft bills and discuss sexual and reproductive health on the national stage. The second is training. The foundation of our training is we believe that youth-adult connections are important in helping youths make positive decisions about their health. The third pillar is our programs and initiatives.”

What are some of Teen Health’s programs and initiatives?

“Our programs include the Focus 4 Teens program. We serve three counties in the Delta – Quitman, Tunica and Coahoma. We work to provide linkages between youth-servant organizations and clinics (to help youth obtain medical care). And we work with clinics to make sure they’re youth-friendly once the youth get there.”

What is youth-friendly?

“Many youths don’t always feel their voices are being heard, so we make sure clinics and the adults at these clinics are listening to what the youth are saying. (We also make sure) clinics understand that youths have rights, and that those rights and confidentiality are protected. We want to make sure adults aren’t imposing their own values on youth, but to listen to what they are saying. We also make sure these clinics provide medically accurate information, so they can make decisions for their lives.”

Does Teen Health advocate for involving the parents in the healthcare decision making process?

“We actually host parent training and workshops with the (premise) that it’s not easy to broach these topics with youth. We provide training on how to have these talks with teens, and have workshops about cyber-bullying and adolescent development, so adults can help youths make positive decisions. Our overall goal here is capacity building. We’re not direct service providers but we work with adults to make sure they have the resources they need to work with youth.”

What about parents’ right to know about their children in terms of their healthcare needs?

“There are laws around that, so we’re making sure parents are aware of the laws, youths are aware of the laws and clinics are aware of the laws.”

What do these laws say?

“If it’s a federally qualified health care clinic, youths can get free contraceptives. But with other clinics, that’s not necessarily the case.”

But what about laws regarding parents needing to know about their children?

“We strongly encourage participation of parents and guardians in youth receiving health services. Additionally, we are aware that the number one reason teens may not seek healthcare is because of their concern regarding confidentiality. Our priority is that youth have access to healthcare information and that youth, care givers, and healthcare professionals are aware of the laws regarding minors’ rights to sexual and reproductive health services.”

How many people does Teen Health serve?

“That varies because we work with about 32 school districts as part of our partnership with the Mississippi Department of Health. And then we work with approximately two faith-based organizations and a number of community organizations as well.”

What is your annual budget and how do you raise money?

“Our annual budget is around $900,000; and we are a 501(c)(3) organization, so we do have fund-raising efforts. We do fund-raising through reaching out to both private and public funders (and) we also have a fee for our workshops.”

What are the biggest challenges facing teens in Mississippi right now?

“One would be the state law surrounding sex education. In 2011, HB 999 was passed, which is now HB 494. (It’s passage) meant that school districts could teach abstinence-only or an abstinence-only plus curriculum. In some districts, youths are learning about contraceptives, but (not in others). We look at the numbers, and with teen pregnancy rates, we’re the third-highest in the nation. Chlamydia and Gonorrhea rates are really high. Even though youths in Mississippi make up just 25 percent of the sexually active population, they make up 50 percent of new STI (sexually transmitted infection) cases. We want to make sure youths have the same information to protect themselves. But depending on their ZIP codes, they may not have that education.”

What type of sex ed is offered in Madison, Hinds and Jackson Public Schools?

“JPS is a CHART district – Creating Healthy and Responsible Teens. That’s a partnership with the Mississippi Department of Health and Teen Health Mississippi and is abstinence-plus. Hinds County is also a CHART (district) … Madison County is abstinence only.”

I’m somewhat ignorant on this, but abstinence only means no teaching about contraceptives, right?

“They don’t teach about contraceptives, but they may teach about STIs. In abstinence-plus, they may teach about contraceptive options, but there are some caveats with the law as to what we’re able to teach and how we’re able to teach it.”

What caveats are there?

“According to HB 494, you can teach about condoms, but you can’t do a demonstration. In addition, genders must be separated in classrooms. You teach boys in one space, girls in another. And there is an opt-out policy for parents. Parents must sign a form saying their children can receive sex education.”

What does Teen Health advocate for?

“Our ultimate goal is for comprehensive sex education. It really refers not only to having condom demonstrations, but to talk about sexual assault and consent. But within the law, we focus on abstinence-plus education.”

Are there any efforts to change the law?

“The law is still in effect until 2020. The Mississippi Youth Council worked just last year and earlier this year to draft a bill to make some modifications to the law, to make the Department of Education and Department of Health work together to review the (sex ed) curriculum. That was double-referred and died in committee. There are efforts to work toward changes … but we’re not as successful as we’d like to be.”

What attracted you to this job?

“I was raised in Crenshaw, Miss., a town of 900, and what I think made me successful were the adults in my life who were able to pour resources into me, even though we were in a small community. I didn’t see that as the case for some of my colleagues. When I came back to be a teacher, I saw that pattern again. I wanted to figure out how to help make youths successful. That’s why I linked up with Teen Health, I saw our missions align.”