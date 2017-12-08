Christ Methodist program offers special ministry to middle, high school students

For John Sharp Kirk, youth groups at Christ United Methodist Church weren’t just about learning the Gospel, but making friends, growing up and learning about life.

And it didn’t hurt that those life lessons were being taught around a campfire or on a kayak.

Kirk was a member of a D-Group, one of the many small groups that are a key component of the youth ministry at Christ United.

The experience had such an impact on the junior psychology major and his fellow group members, that they still find time to get together during the holidays and during college breaks.

“We asked (our group leader) questions about life, what it means to be a man, what it means to be a Christian – and how to live that out,” he said. “We had a lot of special moments.”

D-Groups are a way Christ United works to encourage middle schoolers and high schoolers to stay involved in the church.

The groups do that by fostering camaraderie and giving students a sense of place.

Additionally, D-Groups give older teens and adults opportunities to mentor and shape young lives.

Youth Ministry Director J Nelson said the small group concept gives students opportunities they might not have in larger group settings.

Christ United has about 200 teens in the youth ministry.

“There’s a lot of energy in a group of that size, but a lot of students want a place where they can be heard,” he said.

“Our hope is that the groups are fostering community – a place where (students) can have real relationships and real friendships.”

Students begin D-Groups in sixth-grade and assigned to groups of their choosing, usually with friends and people who share similar interests.

“We have students come in and put on the application who they want to be with. Generally they’re all like-minded and want to be in a (group) with their friends,” Nelson said. “We don’t fight that.

“What we’ve found is that if you tell kids they’re not going to be part of a group they want to be a part of, especially in sixth, seventh and eighth-grade, you won’t have a need for another group, because they won’t (participate).”

Groups are divided by gender and students usually stick with the same group until they graduate.

Each group is led by one to two adults and one to two high school students.

Sixth graders, for example, are mentored by a 10th grader, who moves along with that group each year until they graduate. By then, those sixth-graders are high-schoolers themselves, Nelson said.

There is no set size for groups – some have had as few as five or six students, while others have had as many as 15.

Middle schoolers typically meet each Wednesday night for a ministry-wide service, and then break out into groups for additional study and discussion, Nelson said.

Wednesday services are from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

High schoolers, which are usually busier because of sports and extra-curricular activities, often meet at other times.

“It’s fair to say a lot of groups take on the personality of their leaders. One of our leaders is a really big car guy. He loves to build cars. Sometimes, they’ll meet out at his shop,” Nelson said.

Kirk’s group would meet at Lake Lorman with their leader, Scott Thigpen.

“We would gather around a fire pit in his back yard and pretty much hang out and do anything from make s’mores to cook the latest deer sausage,” he said. “Scott would lead us in a Bible study – whatever he was learning that week, and lead us through it.”

Nelson’s group is made up of six high school juniors.

“You’ll find us a Newk’s (or) Buffalo Wild Wings. You won’t find us eating sushi. I just had to pull the plug on it. I’m not eating that,” he said.

While sharing a meal, the boys will go questions ranging from who are most influential people in their lives, to the most recent, requiring the them to open up about difficult experiences.

“They know these questions are coming. We communicate that before we start,” Nelson said.

He said it’s easier for some students to answer questions like those in a small group setting, especially after they’ve developed trust.

Nelson said leading a group of young men does have its challenges, especially as high schoolers experience the highs and lows of teenage life.

“There are some days when you feel a group is thriving, other times when you have to help them hang on,” he said. “Then, you wake up tomorrow and it is another day.”

Photo: Former D Group members (from left, back) John Sharp Kirk, Evans Wilkerson, Ian Carmichael, Wyatt Powell, Josh Hinkle, Scot Thigpen (front) Steven Irby, Bryan Sumner