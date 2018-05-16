Dawn Wilson to head lower school

Dawn Wilson was recently named St. Andrew’s Epscopal School’s new head of lower school for the 2018-19 year. Wilson brings more than 20 years in education, including more than 15 years of professional administrative experience.

“St. Andrew’s has exactly what I was looking for,” said Wilson. “I was not only impressed by the prestige of the school and the academics, but also by what the graduates go on to accomplish.

Wilson joins St. Andrew’s after serving as the principal for grades K-8 at Snowy Range Academy in Laramie, Wy. During her tenure, she has earned school accountability ratings of “Exceeding Expectations” for four years running (2014-2017) and achieved Core Knowledge School of Distinction Status. In 2005, while working as Director of Academie Da Vinci Charter School in Dunedin, Fla., Wilson received the “Outstanding Charter School” Award from the Florida Department of Education.

Prior to working in administrative roles, Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in communications with highest honors and a master’s in urban education from Clark University. She has since completed all coursework for a self-designed Ph.D. program for school administration from the University of South Florida.

Additionally, Wilson has professional certifications in elementary education and elementary leadership.

Although Wilson will see the lower school from an administrative perspective, she will also wear the hat of a parent. She and her husband, Mark, have two sets of twins who will be in the first and third grades in the fall. From the viewpoint of a parent, Wilson decided that St. Andrew’s is the perfect fit for what she is seeking in her children’s education.

“What I admire about St. Andrew’s is the focus on the whole child and letting students be who they are,” Wilson said. “The school develops 21st century learners and thinkers – that is what we are passionate about as parents.”

“I am looking forward to working with a wonderful staff, as well as with the dedicated and involved families,” Wilson said. “Everyone is so nice, and faculty give students that true, passionate love for learning that comes not just from books, but also from the world around them.