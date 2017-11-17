Developer pulls rezoning appeal for StorageMax on Highland Colony

Buster Bailey of H.C. Bailey Companies has pulled the Highland Colony Parkway StorageMax appeal for the Ridgeland board of aldermen’s approval.

“There was a public hearing before the zoning board (a couple of months ago). The board did not recommend approval,” Mayor Gene McGee said. “The developer pulled the item.”

Bailey presented the plans in September during a regular p-and-z meeting.

The Ridgeland planning and zoning board voted against the rezoning of the site from C-2 to C-3 for a storage unit. The planning and zoning board’s vote is not final and is viewed simply as a recommendation to the board of aldermen.

Last month, the developer appealed and a public hearing for the StorageMax was set for November 7, when residents would have had a chance to voice opinions about the new facility.

“One vote was for (the rezoning) and five were against,” planning and zoning chairman Bernie Giessner said. “Based on the discussion, there were a few issues…”

For rezoing to be justified, there must be a problem with current zoning and there must be a fundamental change in the neighborhood present. The construction of Costco (zoned C-2A) and the Lake Harbour Drive extension were both cited as examples of a changing neighborhood.

“(Costco) can’t be used as an example of a changing characteristic of a neighborhood because it’s not complete. The other reason for changing characteristics was the flyover — that’s been proposed for years and it’s not complete. It cannot be used.”

The only valid need for a StorageMax in the neighborhood that Bailey expressed during the presentation was a need for climate-controlled storage, according to Giessner.

“They need to show a need for a C-3 zoning. If there was anything available that would (show a need) for an indoor climate-controlled facility to be built in the area, that would constitute a rezoning.”

Giessner said that to his knowledge, Bailey did not investigate other possible sites for the storage facility.

“In the opinion of most of the members of the planning and zoning board, Bailey did not properly show a change in characteristics of the neighborhood because the examples are not complete.”