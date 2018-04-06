Dollar General Robbery Suspects Caught

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Fri, 04/06/2018 - 1:05pm
Jackson police have arrested the suspects they say robbed the Dollar General this afternoon on Briarwood Drive. 
 
Police say the suspects were involved in robberies of other dollar stores earlier today in Precinct Two and Precinct Three. 
 
The names of the suspects were not readily available. 
 
"It's always a good day when we catch them," Precinct Four Keith Freeman said, on the scene.
 
After 12 noon, three suspects entered the Dollar General in the 200 block of Briarwood Drive and demanded money from the cashier. The cashier was unable to open the register and the suspects fled on foot. 
 
Police say they were captured in a nearby apartment complex. Three police cruisers were still at the Dollar General at press time. 
 
The store was closed to customers. 
 
A clerk from the Family Dollar store across the street, walked over and asked Lt. Allen White and Freeman if the suspects were the same ones that robbed a Family Dollar on Northside Drive earlier today.
 
Police were still investigating the matter, but believe the cases were connected.

