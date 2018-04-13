East County Line Road work improvements under way; city partners with R’land

Jackson and Ridgeland, in partnership, have begun rehabbing east County Line Road.

The project, which stretches from Ridgewood Road to South Wheatley Street, includes a repair, mill, overlay and restripe plus upgrades to traffic signals. The contract was awarded to Dickerson and Bowen for $1.35 million.

A mill-and-overlay project grinds and removes the top two layers of asphalt with a large milling machine, then new layers are coated over the remaining tarmac.

The project is a joint venture with Jackson, since County Line marks the border between the two cities and Madison and Hinds counties. The cost will be split equally between the two municipalities.

The Madison County Board of Supervisors pledged $675,000 to Ridgeland for the project. 

At least one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions,” Mayor Gene McGee said. “We expect delays for motorists over the next 30-day period due to these lane closures.”

McGee said the city expects brief closures to business accesses during the course of construction and asked drivers to reduce speed when driving through the construction zone or to take alternate routes.

According to Madison County Engineer Dan Gaillet, the county pledged the funds to Ridgeland in June 2016 through a memorandum of understanding (MOU). After the county promised to pay for Ridgeland’s half, the city had two years to complete the project.

“We were given a two-year time period from the time the MOU was approved to complete the project,” Ridgeland Public Works Director Mike McCollum said in a previous Sun article.

