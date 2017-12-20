First Presbyterian day school names head of school

The board of trustees of First Presbyterian Day School recently announced that Brian Smith will assume the position as Head of School following the retirement of Gary Herring. Herring has served in that position since 1987.

Smith has more than 20 years of experience in education in Mississippi. He earned his undergraduate degree in English from King College in Bristol, Tenn., and a master’s in secondary education at Milligan College in Milligan, Tenn. He is pursuing his doctorate in education at Belhaven University.

Since June of 2013, he has served as secondary principal at Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg. Prior to moving to Hattiesburg, Smith spent 16 years at Madison Ridgeland Academy in various roles including Bible teacher, elementary principal, and middle school principal. His family includes Kim, his wife of 18 years, and two children, Carter, who is in the eighth-grade, and Taylor, who is in the sixth-grade.

Max Bowman, a member of the search committee, said: “Brian is an outstanding Christian educator, and his career path has uniquely qualified him to be the Head of School for First Presbyterian Day School. He has over 20 years of experience and has served and led Christian schools in our community and state. He has a stellar reputation for strong Christian leadership and the highest commitment to excellence in education.”

Phillip Parker, also a member of the search committee, shared that “Brian has demonstrated the ability and consistent desire throughout his career to invest himself positively in the lives of the teachers and students under his care, and we are excited to announce his appointment.”

Smith will assume this position on July 1.