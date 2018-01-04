Fondren Streetscape Project under way; sidewalks, signs, landscape, parking included

Work is under way on the Fondren Streetscape Project, months after the city of Jackson brought on a contractor.

Crews descended on the Fondren Business District in December to begin the first leg of the project, which includes widening the sidewalk and adding parallel parking in front of Fondren Corner.

Recently, the right north-bound lane between the North State Street/Old Canton Road split and Fondren Place had been torn out to make way for improvements.

Improvements include sidewalk replacement, landscaping, new signage and other pedestrian improvements.

The work is being funded with a federal transportation enhancement grant, which can only be used for pedestrian upgrades.

Fondren Renaissance Foundation Executive Director Jim Wilkirson said the area was chosen because of its low traffic.

“There really is no Christmas traffic (in that area),” he said. “Entergy has a plant there. Lenny’s (sub shop) is unoccupied while they’re doing it. It closed in October and a new tenant is waiting to (move) there once the work is complete.”

In August, the city council approved bringing on Hemphill Construction for $2.7 million.

The project includes making pedestrian improvements throughout the Fondren Business District, which runs along Old Canton and North State, and includes Fondren Avenue, Duling Avenue, Morgan Place and Fondren Place.

The main work calls for rebuilding sidewalks to make them more pedestrian-friendly and bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Portions of North State will also be reduced, while bike lanes will be added.

The project is being funded with a $2 million federal grant, as well as $600,000 to $700,000 in local matching dollars.

Between the North State/Old Canton split and Fondren Place, the street in the right north-bound lane is being removed not only to add parking, but also to calm traffic, Wilkirson said.

“Once you hit that split, you will have to merge in one lane,” he said.

Work there will also create a “pedestrian island” that will give pedestrians a place to stand while waiting to cross the street.

From Glenway Drive to Lakeland Drive, Old Canton will also be reduced by a lane, so a bike path can be extended.

The Old Canton bike path current ends in front of Fondren Presbyterian Church.

Once the farthest north-bound lane there is removed, the bike path will be extended to Lakeland Drive, where it eventually will be tied into the campus of University of Mississippi Medical Center, Wilkirson said.

“That’s the goal, that UMMC would help provide a connector between Belhaven and Fondren,” he said.