Food hall coming to the District at Eastover

The District at Eastover will add a new addition in the spring of 2018, Eastover Market, the state’s first food hall. Eastover Market will be developed in consultation with the esteemed St. Roch Market of New Orleans, and will showcase a curated collection of local, boutique restaurant concepts.

“We are excited to introduce the food hall concept to Mississippi,” said Ted Duckworth, co-developer of The District. “Not only do they offer a variety of quality dining options in one location, but when done well, a food hall creates a central gathering place with a local, community-oriented feel. It’s always been our intention for The District to be both a community and culinary destination.

Far from the food courts of yesteryear, food halls offer a mix of local, chef-driven concepts in one location where diners can expect a variety of artisanal, often upscale dining options and overall first-rate experience. Food halls are a trend in the U.S. restaurant industry that is turning to a mainstay. Drawing on the tradition of European food halls, the American take on the food hall first appeared in major cities such as San Francisco, Chicago and New York, but more recently have opened in cities across the Southeast such as Birmingham, Charleston, Atlanta, Dallas and soon, Raleigh.

St. Roch Market of New Orleans is a pioneer among the food hall craze that opened in a historic New Orleans building in 2014. Zagat has called St. Roch Market an “absolute must visit” and Travel and Leisure called it “one of the world’s best food halls.” Their formula has worked so well, St. Roch Market will soon expand to Miami, Nashville and a second New Orleans location in the Warehouse District.

“When it comes to food halls, St. Roch Market is one of the best and has an unmatched record of success in developing food halls, as well as the talent of their vendors,” said Breck Hines, co-developer of The District. “When it came to a consulting partner in developing Eastover Market, St. Roch was an obvious choice and with this project, we hope to make a significant impact on the growth of Jackson’s culinary scene.”

Eastover Market will include eight diverse food and beverage concepts, and a craft cocktail bar. For vendors, the food hall represents the ultimate platform to grow a food brand and build consumer exposure.

Eastover Market will be located on the ground floor of the BankPlus building. The 8,000 square-foot space will include both indoor and outdoor seating, and will be a frequent venue for meetings, events and live entertainment. Construction is planned to start later this year.

Other businesses in The District include Beckham Jewelers, BankPlus, Origin Bank, Results Physiotherapy and Cantina Laredo. Previously announced Fine & Dandy, Orange Theory Fitness and Freshii, are nearing completion and slated to open next month.

Photo id: Shown at St. Roch in New Orleans are (from left) Ted Duckworth, Breck Hines, and Ray Nielsen.