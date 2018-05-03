Graduations

N’side students prepare to say goodbye to high school

High School seniors across the Northside have only days to go until they don cap and gowns for the big day - graduation.

It’s May, and that means high school awards days and commencement exercises are right around the corner.

Between May 17 and May 25, more than 1,400 students are expected to graduate.

As of last week, the majority of schools had still not announced valedictorian and salutatorian, with most schools opting to announce the honorees during class day programs.

Ceremonies will begin on May 17, with the Education Center School.

Between 30 and 35 students are expected to participate in the program that will combine graduation and awards day, said Director of Student and Counseling Services Michele Ogburn.

The program will be held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church starting at 2 p.m. Valedictorian is Lauren Oakes and salutatorian is Jillian Renfroe.

The school’s senior brunch is Thursday, May 10.

Three schools will hold graduation exercises Friday, May 18.

Madison Ridgeland Academy (MRA) will graduate its largest class in history at a program at Broadmoor Baptist Church. The program will begin at 7 p.m.

Eighty-eight students are expected to graduate, according to Director of Advancement Leslie Dixon.

Valedictorian and Salutatorian will be named on class day, which is May 11.

Ninety-one students are expected to walk the stage during Jackson Academy’s commencement exercise, which is slated for 7 p.m., at Christ United Methodist Church.

Receiving valedictorian and salutatorian honors are Avery Anderson and Dolph Maxwell, respectively.

“The valedictorian and salutatorian were announced to the student body several weeks ago,” said Director of Communi-cations Patti Wade.

JA’s senior week was April 23-27. That week, all students receiving academic awards and scholarships were recognized.

New Summit’s ceremony is slated for 7 p.m. at the school’s Lelia Drive campus. The program will be held in the gymnasium, with a reception and light refreshments immediately following.

Eighteen students are expected to graduate. Valedictorian and salutatorian had not been announced.

Saturday, May 19 also will be a busy day for graduates, with Germantown and Madison Central holding ceremonies.

Madison Central’s program will be 11 a.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum. The school will again be graduating the Northside’s largest graduating class, with 435 seniors expected to walk.

Class Day is 9 a.m., May 4.

Valedictorian and salutatorian had not been named at press time.

Two-hundred sixty students are expected to participate in Germantown’s ceremony, which is slated for 4 p.m., at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Class day is Tuesday, May 8, but valedictorian and salutatorian likely won’t be known until after final exams, Counselor Shannon Cox said.

“Each year we grow some, so this is our largest class yet,” she said.

The next commencement exercises are slated for Tuesday, May 23, when Ridgeland High School honors its graduating seniors. The program is slated for 7 p.m. at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

Two-hundred ten students are expected to don cap and gowns for the event, said Senior Counselor Donna Cutrer.

Valedictorian and salutatorian had not been determined.

Murrah High and St. Joseph Catholic School will have ceremonies Wednesday, May 23.

Murrah’s program will be 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jackson State University Athletic and Assembly Center.

Approximately 350 seniors are expected to graduate. Students were also honored at the school’s Academic College Signing Day, which was Monday, April 30. and will again be recognized at Class Day, slated for Wednesday, May 16, according to Jackson Public Schools spokesman Sherwin Johnson.

St. Joseph’s program is set for 7 o’clock that night, at Thalia Mara Hall. Seventy-five students will graduate, said Head of School Dena Kinsey.

The school’s baccalaureate mass is slated for 6 p.m., May 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Madison.

At both schools, valedictorian and salutatorian had not been announced at press time.

The final graduations will be when Jackson Preparatory School and St. Andrew’s Episcopal School say goodbye to their seniors.

Prep’s graduation is slated for Thursday, May 24, at Thalia Mara Hall. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

One-hundred and thirty-nine students will graduate, said Director of Communications Ryan Sherman.

The valedictorian and salutatorian will not be announced until Class Day, which is slated May 11.

Also on May 24, seniors will participate in a graduation brunch at The South, he said.

Finally, 97 students will graduate from St. Andrew’s, at a ceremony on Friday, May 25. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Lake Sherwood Wise, on the North Campus, Upper School Registrar Becca Meaders said.

The school does not award valedictorian and salutatorian honors, but recognizes three of the school’s top students for grades, service and leadership. the Trustees’ Medal for Academic Achievement this year will go to Charles Robert Hutchison. The Saints Medal for Unselfish Service will go to Emily Eason Kruse and the Adele Franks Medal for Leadership is being awarded to Parker Lynn Grogan.

St. Andrew’s Senior Day was May 1.