Hearing set for overlay district

The Renaissance shopping center might soon become an overlay district, which will allow developers to add certain amenities to the shopping center that would otherwise not be permissible.

The Ridgeland mayor and board of aldermen have set a public hearing date for December 19 to discuss making Renaissance an overlay district.

“Normally an overlay district is done at the beginning of development to establish elevated architectural guidelines,” Ward 1 Alderman Ken Heard said. “It just gives the city more control over what develops for that project.”

Because Renaissance has already been built, making it an overlay district at this point in time is unusual, Heard said.

“This one is unusual in that it’s established after the fact. The original intent from the developers is to get the right for additional uses that might not be otherwise possible.”

Among possible additions, Heard said a new, upscale theater might become part of the shopping center, along with two drive-through food locations.

A drive-through Starbucks coffee shop is already located at the Renaissance.

“Starbucks is one of the three they were originally asking for,” Heard said. “There are two more potentially in the mix.”

One would be strictly fast-food, and the other would be a casual restaurant with drive-through amenities.

“Some of the discussion is about where to put them. I was not wanting that kind of use on Highland Colony,” Heard said. “I think it’s more appropriate for the Frontage Road side.”

Another possibility for the Renaissance is a nail salon and spa.

However, other items will require more discussion and consideration from the board, according to Heard.

“The aldermen and I have talked to (developer Andrew Mattiace) about shortening the list… There was a daycare concept talked about. We really want to make sure that’s nailed down… The developer felt like that could have some potential applications for people that work at office buildings in the area.”

Other discussions have included an arcade and gaming restaurant and a bowling alley.

Additionally, the board has asked the developer to add working to the overlay document, addressing future development in terms of architecture.

“We want to make sure we have additional control and (the district) develops the same. This would be for the present owner or whoever might own it in the future. It gives us control either way,” Heard said. “New buildings and uses will be developed with the same architectural standards as what’s in there now. The developers seem to have no problem with that.”

Heard said the city mayor and aldermen are still in the negotiating process, and the developer will present an overlay document.

“That’s what we’ll work with and vote on ultimately when we get that far along.”

The overlay district will only apply to the existing Renaissance shopping center and will not include Renaissance phase 3 (Costco) or the Township shopping center.

“Just that development — the original Renaissance and the north end, where they haven’t developed… That’s where most of (the new amenities) have to go.”

Developer Andrew Mattiace was unavailable for comment at press time.