JA Commencement Exercises to go on tonight

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  • 1293 reads
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 3:11pm

Jackson Academy’s commencement exercises will go on as scheduled tonight, a day after senior Frances Anne Fortner was killed in a car wreck.

The ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church. For family and friends unable to attend, the event will be broadcast on JA’s Raider Network, https://raidernetwork.org.

On Thursday, Frances Anne, 18, was driving north on Ridgewood Road when her car hit an unsecured manhole cover and flipped her vehicle, Jackson police say. Fortner was transported to UMMC, where she died.

In honor of her memory, Frances Anne’s diploma will be the first one given and “will be accepted by a fellow senior and best friend,” Head of School Jack Milne said.

JA has a counseling staff that is being made available to upper, middle and lower school students. JA also has a chaplain, who is an ordained minister, who is on hand to support those affected, Milne said.

A gathering was held Thursday night for students at the JA Learning Commons.

Ninety-six students are expected to graduate.

Obituaries

Patricia Dianne Brown

Funeral services were held April 10 at Moorhead Baptist Church in Moorhead for Patricia Dianne... READ MORE

Catherine Nelson Hood Phillips
Jasper Franklin Smith
Ann Chinn
Diane Dinkins
Syril Gordon Portnoy

Social

Crisler Boone on Baptist Foundation
Crisler Boone is the new executive director of the Baptist Health Foundation, responsible for helping raise money that makes any healthcare at Baptist more affordable and more comfortable.
life well lived
school support
Sign for soccer
Basketball champs
new members

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.