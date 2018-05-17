JA student killed in car crash, one day before she was to graduate

By ANTHONY WARREN
Thu, 05/17/2018 - 5:03pm

A vigil will be held tonight for the Jackson Academy (JA) student killed in a car crash today.

Frances Anne Fortner was driving along Ridgewood Road around 1:30 p.m., when she hit a manhole cover and her car flipped, according to Precinct Four Cmdr. Keith Freeman.

The vigil will be at 7 p.m., on the school's campus.

Freeman said the manhole cover near Venetian Way popped up as she was driving over it, and she lost control of the vehicle.

Fortner, 18, had just left the school and was driving to Christ United Methodist Church for graduation practice.

Jackson Academy issued a statement to parents this afternoon.

“This breaks our hearts and our entire community of students, educators and families is grieving alongside her family.” 

The teen was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). Fortner passed away at the hospital.

Jackson police, fire and AMR responded to the scene.

Crews with Superior Asphalt were examining the scene this afternoon.

When the Sun arrived on the scene, it appeared there was no manhole cover present.

JA’s graduation is slated for Friday, May 18, at Christ United.

Ninety-seven students were expected to graduate.

The commencement exercises were still scheduled at press time.

