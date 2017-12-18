Jerri Avery on Mississippi’s opioid crisis

Jerri Avery is clinic director of the Jackson Comprehensive Treatment Center, which recently opened in Jackson. Avery received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Delta State University and doctorate from Jackson State University. Before joining the center, Avery was a consultant for the Mississippi Public Health Institute and spent 18 years with the Mississippi Department of Health. She recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about the clinic and the state’s opioid crisis.

How bad is the opioid problem? Is it really a crisis?

“It is a crisis. Obviously, as someone at the treatment center would see, we see it all day long. That (anecdotal) evidence is backed up by John Dowdy at the Bureau of Narcotics, Gov. (Phil) Bryant creating a task force and President (Donald) Trump calling it a (national) crisis.

“(Opioid addiction) is common across the nation right now.”

When did it become a problem here?

The first real significant reports from treatment providers started about eight years ago, with more reports of heroin users seeking treatment.

Where did it begin?

“It started in North Mississippi – that’s where we were getting the most reports from. It started (there) because of its proximity to Memphis, presumably. Any time you’re near a large metropolitan area, the supply is going to be there.”

How bad has the problem gotten in Jackson?

“I don’t know if I have any statistics from Jackson. Periodically I get access from the (Mississippi) Department of Health (to review) EMT information on naloxone administration. And it’s been growing for some time?”

What is naloxone?

“Naloxone is the opioid overdose reversal medication, and EMTs carry it. There’s been a push in Mississippi (recently) for law enforcement, who arrive on a scene first, to carry it as well, so they can have this antidote present. It can’t hurt anybody, even if (someone is given too much naloxone) it can’t hurt them.”

What is causing the problem?

“A significant portion (of the population) began their addition with prescription pills – experimenting with some out of mom’s drug cabinet, a friend sharing them, or someone has an accident or surgery where they were prescribed prescription drugs (to manage pain). There was a time when physicians were misinformed about the addictive nature of opioids. They were informed that they were not addictive, in many cases. Doctors (prescribed them) because they were trying to perform a primary function they have, which is to mitigate the pain their patients have.

“Over the last five years, as the epidemic has increased and people (have) started dying, the federal government, state governments and their own local medical boards and associations, have called for being more restrictive on prescribing opiates. Those (restrictions) come in many forms, one is the prescription drug monitoring program. Every state, except one, has (this program), where physicians can check what schedule II and III medications their patients are on. It’s worked pretty well. Three years ago, the Mississippi State Medical Association made it a rule to renew your license you had to sign up for the program.”

These restrictions are the reason I can’t get hydrocodone cough syrup anymore.

“That’s correct. But it’s become more restrictive to protect patients. Now we know the science. (Opioids) change the way the brain is structured, and if you stop taking them, you’re in a lot of pain. When it became restrictive, heroin became a cheap alternative. Heroin is an opiate … from the same family. If you go in to severe withdrawals from not taking hydrocodone, oxycodone or dilaudid, heroin will fill those same brain receptors. A person who says, ‘I will never do heroin,’ finds themselves in a physically dependent and addictive situation where (heroin) becomes the solution for withdrawals and cravings.”

What is an effective solution to this problem?

“You have to come at it from every angle possible. Take Director Gowdy at the Bureau of Narcotics. (He’s coming at it) from a law enforcement perspective, but he respects the treatment community. He understands that treatment is equally important. He also gets prevention. Then, with Gov. Bryant establishing a task force asks what we are going to do from the state level. You (also) have physicians meeting on their own to determine how to protect each other and their patients and law enforcement carrying around an antidote. Those are a lot of stakeholders.”

Who are the primary users of heroin and opioids?

“Caucasians, for sure, age 25 to 45. I would say working class and upper class. Prescription pills are expensive, so if you’re insured, you can support the habit relatively inexpensively initially. About 80 percent of the patients have moved to (intravenous) drug use.”

What treatments does your center offer?

“We’re a comprehensive treatment program. We do medication-assisted treatment, plus therapy – an hour a week if you’re new to the program – and we do drug testing.”

How many are being treated at the center now?

“We have 14 today and I think we have five coming in next week. A lot of people don’t know we exist yet, so we’re trying to get the word out.”

Are the majority of patients coming by choice, or have they been ordered to treatment by the courts?

“So far, we have zero here that are referred by a judge. Most have tried residential treatment programs in the past and have tried other options. Most are IV drug users … and most are people who said they would never use IVs.

“The whole idea is right now people are buying stuff of the street and have no idea what they’re buying. They think they’re buying heroin, but they’re buying fentanyl, which is much stronger.”