Jim Wilkirson on works of JXNUNITED

Jim Wikirson is executive director of the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) and a member of JXNUNITED, a group of neighborhood association leaders that meets regularly to discuss common concerns. He recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about the group.

So what is JXNUNITED? How did it start?

“This happened because neighborhoods needed to share information with each other and partner together in the community. There are different instances of how (various leaders) came to the table. As for me, I used to have regular meetings with the heads of LeFleur East Foundation and the Greater Belhaven Foundation, and when we had issues in common, we would be able to discuss them to come up with a solution.

“When LeFleur East and Belhaven changed directors, we searched for a way to keep this group going. Some other neighborhoods said they would like to sit down with us as well. That’s how it was started. It was a tighter group, but it spread to include anybody who is a head of a neighborhood organization who wants to come to the table.”

Who is involved?

“Right now, it comprises, I believe, neighborhoods from the Country Club of Jackson south, all the way through Belhaven. It’s not a select group by any means. People rotate in and out. We meet every month and see what issues different neighborhoods (are working to address). Maybe they’re trying to get something passed through the city and there is a roadblock, or they need to go to the city to discuss a certain issue and want to find out if any one else has dealt with the issue before.”

Where do you meet?

“We meet at a couple of different places – the community room at Whole Foods, or if we have a larger group, like if the mayor is going to speak, we meet at Baker Donelson in the district.”

What are some of the topics the group has discussed?

“Some of the larger issues, of course, have been with zoning and what is allowed in certain areas. If a zoning request comes to the table and a particular neighborhood is saying, ‘we’re not sure we want this. Can we get some feedback from anyone who has had this same issue?’ We might vote to stand behind that neighborhood and support them. Instead of that neighborhood going to the city alone, there may be 20 plus going to the city with them.”

Any zoning issues in particular JXNUNITED has taken up?

“There have been some issues on Ridgewood and Old Canton Road in the last few months, where the group has been asked to support or not support the neighborhoods affected by them.”

What were those issues?

“One was a request for a zoning change in front of Jackson Academy and the other was for a possible tattoo parlor by Colonial Mart. There have been security issues that have come up as well, such as how does a particular neighborhood install cameras or set up watch programs, and what options work better than others. Everyone’s able to discuss those issues. Jackson United is really a think tank more than anything else – a way for groups to discuss how to get things accomplished – because somebody at the table has had to address that issue already. If not, we work to find a solution together.”

Do you plan to expand JXNUNITED farther, either to other parts of the city, or to include other entities?

“We have had a couple of church groups come recently, who have schools in their churches and want to talk about security and getting help with variances. We haven’t limited ourselves to serving only neighborhoods, that’s just how it started. There has also been some interest in our group from South Jackson. We would love to speak with those (individuals) and work with them as well. Some of their needs will be ours and vise versa.

“We also have invited our council members to come once a quarter, because it would be a great way for them to hear from their constituents.”

Speakers attend the meetings?

“We try each time to hear from a different member of the mayor’s new team. The city has sent different representatives, just to introduce themselves. We’ve also met with the mayor (Chokwe Antar Lumumba) to discuss our concerns in the coming years. He’s been to one of the meetings, (Manager of Constituent Services) Keyshia Sanders has been to one, a parks and recreation (representative) has been to one.”

What did JXNUNITED discuss with the mayor?

“One thing was community improvement districts (CIDs). (A bill reauthorizing the districts) has gone through the legislature but not passed. We asked him what we could do to see that bill passed. We also talked to him about city processes, how we communicate with the city, whether we have to call 311 (to report problems), or if there is a better way.”

As for the CID, how can your group help get that bill passed?

“I think it’s reaching out to other cities to educate them on how this legislation would benefit them as well. This is not just a Jackson thing. It can benefit neighborhoods in any city. There’s no reason we can’t work with groups in Meridian, Laurel and other areas, and ask them to contact their legislators about it.”

Have you reached out to any cities yet?

“I had lunch not long ago with one of the business leaders in Laurel. I asked him if this was something he might be interested in, and if so, if he would direct me to the right people to discuss it with. A lot of it is just networking.”

How has this group helped you as a community leader?

“It’s helped me a lot to be able to hear what other neighborhoods are doing. Sometimes, it feels that you’re the only one that has a problem, and then you go to a meeting and realize that everyone is having that problem, and it’s a bigger issue than you thought. Being able to network and brainstorm different solutions – you can’t put a price on that.”