Jon Pritchett on center for public policy

Jon Pritchett was recently named chief executive officer of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy (MCPP). Pritchett was formerly senior vice president of the John Locke Foundation, which is North Carolina’s conservative free market think tank. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Appalachian State University and a master’s in journalism from the University of South Carolina. He and his wife have four children. Pritchett recently spoke to Senior Sun Staff Writer Anthony Warren about his role and his priorities for the MCPP.

What attracted you to this position?

“If you go back before I joined the Free Market Movement, I was an entrepreneur, business owner, CEO, I worked for publicly traded companies, private companies, was an investment banker – all of that reinforced my view of the benefits of a free market and consumer choice and competition. It also drove me to work for the free market movement. I was in North Carolina, so the Locke foundation was likely the place to be.

“Because I had been an executive, when I was contacted by the headhunter (firm for the MCCP board), the basic message was that it was going to be a new era. They had a leader for a long time, and the organization was ready for a change. That was attractive to me. And, I’m a southerner, I love college football and Mississippi is attractive from that standpoint.

“Professionally, when you come to a fork in the road of your career, and you have the choice between comfort and adventure, choose adventure. This was an opportunity for me to use my skills in a place that might benefit.”

What is the Free Market Movement?

“It’s not really a political movement, but a movement to foundational ideas – free markets, private solutions, more liberty, more choice for people, less government involvement. The idea is that the free market is the antithesis of central planning and the government looking to the crystal ball to predict what is going to happen. Anyone who has spent time in the free market knows that capitalism is chaotic and unpredictable, but in the end, the results are better for everybody. There is a collective body of free-market (think tanks), like the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, which are seeking more freedom and liberty.”

I want to go back and ask about something you mentioned earlier. You said the MCPP board was ready for a change. What changes were they ready for?

“The board was looking for a new leader because a change had already happened. Forrest Thigpen had been the longtime president and was retiring. They decided to search for a new leader because of that. A new leader could come in and chart a new course, if you will, because the organization was (moving to) the next chapter. It was appealing to me, because it was a blank slate. I could use the good things that had happened, add new people, and grow the free market movement here.”

What are some of the free market issues facing Mississippi?

“The problems we have in Mississippi (include the fact that) there is too much of a dependence on government. One, there’s the idea of the government solving poverty problems. Another component of that is corporations asking the government to build a moat around their monopolies; and that (too many) people are employed by the government. All of those add up to an over-dependence on government.”

How do you address those issues?

“What we can do is hold up examples of how problems are solved without government. (We can work to) free up innovation and competition, rather than seeking out government to limit competition, which was the traditional way wealth was protected in the past. In today’s economy, people make money by serving customers. That requires competition and makes everybody better.”

Are there examples of companies that have asked the state to build a moat around them?

“We’re in the middle of working on policy issues with the (Mississippi) Legislature, so I don’t want to name any companies.”

What’s the MCPP’s stance on other forms of corporate welfare, such as the subsidies given to the Yokohama Tire Plant and the now-defunct cultural retail attraction sales tax?

“From a policy perspective, if we’re a free-market oriented organization, we believe that whenever the government tries to get involved in picking the winners by giving special subsidies or tax breaks, it distorts the way the market works. There is no crystal ball to know if you are subsidizing the right industry. You’re better off to work on policies that lower taxes for everybody broadly and establish an economy based on small and mid-sized businesses. Small businesses today become big businesses tomorrow.”

What is the center’s overall role?

“The simplest way to describe it would be to say that we want to make Mississippi freer, to produce more liberty. There are lots of ways to do that, through legislative outreach, policy initiatives, communicating, writing op-eds, doing (work) through the courts, which is what we’re doing through our Justice Institute.”

How many employees do you have?

“We have six right now. We plan to grow that number.”

Also, the Justice Institute? What is that?

“It’s our legal arm. We represent Mississippians who have had their constitutional rights infringed. For example, individuals who want to work but are unable to because the state has overburdening licensure procedures. Someone may be qualified to do the work, but can’t afford to put in the hours or pay the money to get the license.”

How many cases has the institute represented?

“(The institute) is about two years old. We have filed six cases, and only one of them is not still ongoing. We have five active (cases). Broadly (the cases range from) overburdensome regulations free speech, first amendment (infringements) and government transparency.”

Who won in the case that is now over?

“We have two wins; one’s on appeal. The other went to the (Mississippi) Supreme Court and that’s officially over. We filed against the city of Columbus for (violations) of the Freedom of Information Act. We (also) won at the trial level on freedom of school choice. That’s a pretty good track record, but it’s early.”