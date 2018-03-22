JPD restructure could help end discrimination lawsuit

Leadership changeD in the Jackson Police Department (JPD) in large part to help bring an end to a discrimination lawsuit against the city.

The changes led to the demotion of James McGowan, a popular commander on the Northside. McGowan, who formerly was District Two Commander, was reassigned as a sergeant in the youth services division.

Recently, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discussed his administration’s decision to restructure the JPD command staff.

He said the changes were made to hopefully bring an end to a discrimination lawsuit filed in Hinds County Chancery Court.

He also said the decision was made to make JPD less top-heavy, saying his transition team last year discovered the department’s command staff was larger than cities four-times Jackson’s size.

“We had to address it for legal and morale reasons,” he said.

Lumumba took office last summer and tapped Anthony Moore to replace former Chief Lee Vance late last year. Vance retired December 31.

Among changes, the administration did away with two district commander positions, and two lieutenants, who brought suit against the city, were promoted to commander positions.

Command staff includes the chief, an assistant chief and four deputy chiefs.

The department also has a number of commanders, including one commander heading up each of the four precincts.

In addition to McGowan, former District One Cmdr. Duane Odom was made a sergeant over robbery and homicide; Lt. Jessie Robinson was promoted to commander over special operations, and Lt. Randy Avery was promoted to Precinct Three commander.

Former Precinct Three Cmdr. Marco Johnson was promoted to deputy chief. Deputy Chiefs Joseph Wade, Sandra Stasher and Tyrone Buckley remained in the positions they held under previous administrations.

McGowan’s reassignment was criticized by Northsiders at a recent town hall meeting, where the mayor spoke on the issue.

Lumumba discussed a discrimination suit filed against the city last year in Hinds County Chancery Court.

Five JPD lieutenants brought the suit against Jackson, the Jackson Civil Service Commission and JPD.

The lieutenants include Donald Gater, Barbara Folsom-McNeal, Sequerna Banks, Avery and Johnson.

The five argued that they had tested and passed JPD’s lieutenant examination but had been passed over for promotion.

Some of those promoted over them included officers who had only passed the department’s sergeant examination.

They argued they were “arbitrarily and capriciously” passed up for positions of commander, district commander and deputy chief.

They further argue that state law requires the civil service commission to ensure all appointments “shall be made solely on merit, efficiency and fitness, which may be ascertained by open competitive examination and impartial investigation.”

JPD’s only tested positions include sergeant and lieutenant. Command staff are appointed and serve at the will and pleasure of the chief.

The department’s general orders, the rules that govern JPD operations, state that individuals must only have passed the sergeant’s exam to serve in command staff roles.

Frances Springer, an attorney for the lieutenants, was unaware of the department’s reorganization and that two of his clients had been promoted.

The city filed a motion to have the case dismissed on January 31.

Lumumba said the McGowan will have the opportunity to take the lieutenant examination and return to Precinct Four.

He envisions McGowan and current Precinct Four Cmdr. Keith Freeman working in the unit together. Freeman previously served as the precinct’s lieutenant and has taken and passed the lieutenants exam.

Lumumba also is pleased the former commander had such strong support in the community, and that the ability to build relationships helps reduce crime.

“He established a relationship with the community and the community embraced him,” he said. “This was not punitive.”

McGowan declined to comment.