Judge Weill seeks court of appeals seat

Hinds County’s most productive circuit court judge could soon get a promotion.

Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Weill has announced plans to run for the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Weill, who has served eight years on the bench, will be running for the court’s fourth district, second position.

The seat is currently held by Chief Judge L. Joseph Lee, who is also seeking re-election.

“Right now, there are no circuit court judges on the court of appeals. We need someone who has smelled the smoke of the battle of lower courts,” he said.

Weill, a former prosecutor, has been on the bench for eight years.

He was elected to Hinds County District 7, Sub-District 1 in 2011, and re-elected in 2014.

“If you work hard and try to do what is right, if you’re a work horse instead of a show horse, people will reward you for that,” he said.

Since taking office, Weill has gained a reputation for being tough on crime, as well as for being one of the county’s hardest-working jurists.

Criminals have given him the name “Killer Whale” (a mis-pronunciation of his last name, which is pronounced Wheel.) At the same time, he has earned a reputation for fairness, giving lighter sentences to first-time offenders.

Oftentimes, Weill requires first-time offenders to get some “sweat equity,” sending them to Stewpot Community Services to volunteer.

Those criminals often are surprised to see the judge show up around noon to eat lunch with them, not so much to check up, but to find out more about them.

“I will sit down with them and visit with them, and talk with them about their families,” he told the Northside Sun in a previous interview. “Most people just want someone to know that they care about them.”

Weill also has presided over a number of high-profile matters, including the 2012 case involving Deryl Dedmon. Weill sentenced the then Rankin County teenager to life in prison after he pleaded guilty for killing a Jackson man simply for being African-American.

Weill drew attention from national media outlets for his strong stance against Dedmon’s actions.

“You have admitted killing a man simply because of his race. Your prejudice has brought shame upon you and placed a great stain on the state of Mississippi ... a stain which will take years to fade,” Weill said at the time.

The highest compliment, though, was likely in the form of a card from Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, who commended him for his stance.

Weill also has had legal battles with his fellow circuit judges. In 2012, Weill prevailed when Senior Circuit Judge Tomie Green attempted to divide the court into criminal and civil divisions.

Under her decision, Green and Judge Bill Gowan would preside over criminal cases, while Weill and Judge Winston Kidd would preside over civil matters. Weill sought relief from the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Green later withdrew her order.

Weill is a graduate of Michigan State University and the University of Mississippi School of Law. After college, he served as a prosecutor under the late U.S. Attorney Dunn Lampton.

“He was the best prosecutor I ever knew,” Weill said. “I learned a lot about how criminal justice (from him).”

Afterward, Weill entered into private practice in Jackson, and later ran for and won a seat on the Jackson City Council representing Ward One.

The Tylertown native and his wife Tracy have been married 30 years and have three sons, Joshua, Alan and Elliot, who are all Eagle Scouts.

His father, Ted, was a manufacturer in the farm industry, and his mother, Madeleine, was a registered nurse. He is one of six children.

“We have a pharmacist, a Ph.D., two lawyers, one doctor and one company president, and we’re from one of the 10 poorest counties in the United States,” he said.

Weill has been interested in the law from an early age. “As a kid, I would go watch criminal trials in Walthall County. I was always enthralled by the process,” he said.

The Court of Appeals Fourth District includes 15 counties, including Copiah, Lincoln and Walthall counties, as well as half of Hinds County and half of Jones County.

The court handles cases assigned to it by the Mississippi Supreme Court. The court has 10 judges representing five districts.

Judges serve eight-year terms and hear cases from across the state.

The general election is Tuesday, November 6.