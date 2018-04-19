Judges Reverse Costco Zoning

The Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled in favor of residents opposed to the Ridgeland Costco.

Today, the high court handed down a decision reversing a circuit court order that allowed the city to amend its C-2 zoning ordinance.

The court ruled that the zoning was done specifically for the Costco, and therefore constituted and “illegal rezoning.”

“Because the amendments were designed to suit Costco, the amendments constituted illegal spot-zoning as well,” Justice Leslie King wrote.

Justices Jim Kitchens, Michael Randolph, James Maxwell, Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlin and David Ishee concurred.

Chief Justice Bill Waller and Justice Josiah Coleman did not participate.

The Costco would be coming in as part of the third phase of the Renaissance at Colony Park.

The project is being developed by Andrew Mattiace and H.C. Bailey.

Mattiace wasn’t immediately available for comment.