Judges Reverse Costco Zoning

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  • 424 reads
Thu, 04/19/2018 - 2:35pm
The Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled in favor of residents opposed to the Ridgeland Costco. 
 
Today, the high court handed down a decision reversing a circuit court order that allowed the city to amend its C-2 zoning ordinance. 
 
The court ruled that the zoning was done specifically for the Costco, and therefore constituted and “illegal rezoning.” 
 
“Because the amendments were designed to suit Costco, the amendments constituted illegal spot-zoning as well,” Justice Leslie King wrote. 
 
Justices Jim Kitchens, Michael Randolph, James Maxwell, Dawn Beam, Robert Chamberlin and David Ishee concurred. 
 
Chief Justice Bill Waller and Justice Josiah Coleman did not participate.
 
The Costco would be coming in as part of the third phase of the Renaissance at Colony Park. 
 
The project is being developed by Andrew Mattiace and H.C. Bailey. 
 
Mattiace wasn’t immediately available for comment. 
 

Breaking News

Costco Still Coming to Highland Colony
Costco is still coming to Highland Colony Parkway, despite a recent ruling from the... READ MORE
Judges Reverse Costco Zoning
Waiting Game
DFA waiting on paperwork to officially name advisory board

Obituaries

Patricia Dianne Brown

Funeral services were held April 10 at Moorhead Baptist Church in Moorhead for Patricia Dianne... READ MORE

Catherine Nelson Hood Phillips
Jasper Franklin Smith
Ann Chinn
Diane Dinkins
Syril Gordon Portnoy

Social

Boys blue

Jackson Prep 2017-18 seventh-grade boys basketball blue team includes members (from left, back) Ryan Fisackerly, Maddox Noe, Andrew Puckett; (front) Max Van Pelt, Duncan Matthews, Cage Puckett, Wi

Green eggs and ham
Easter hats
Cheer for Mardi Gras
DUKE TIP
Alumni awards

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.