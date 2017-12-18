legislative outlook

Improving voting issues and state-owned property uses top Blount’s 2018 list

Moving state agencies to state-owned buildings and making it easier to vote and register to vote are among top priorities next year for District 29 Sen. David Blount.

The 2018 legislative session begins in January, and Blount said he will again focus on seeing online voter registration and early voting bills passed.

“When you register to vote online it is cheaper, easier and more efficient. When you go to vote, you still have to show your (picture) ID, so there will be no fraud,” he said.

Blount has authored the bills in response to a report released by a secretary of state’s task force.

In 2014, the Committee to Review Election Laws released a report that recommended a number of changes to state election laws.

Right now, residents register to vote through their respective county clerk’s office, or can obtain a voter registration form and register to vote through the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, according to DMV.org.

Additionally, Blount is continuing to push to make no-cause early voting in Mississippi a reality.

Currently, voters may vote absentee, as long as they meet one of 14 criteria established by state law. Mississippi code makes allowances for early voting if voters are serving in the military, will be out of the country, or are a student, teacher or administrator and not able to come home on election day.

Last year, Blount and other lawmakers proposed legislation that would allow no-cause voting up to two weeks in advance of an election.

A bill supporting the measure passed the House, but failed to make it out of committee in the Senate.

“(There) are people in the Senate who are less enthusiastic about this than I am,” he said. “The more people vote, the better off government will be.

“Most states already have early voting – Alabama and Louisiana, which are deep red states, have online voter registration. These are not new ideas. They’re ideas other states are embracing.”

Blount, a Democrat, was referring to the fact that Alabama and Louisiana, like Mississippi, are typically Republican strongholds.

As chair of the Senate public property committee, Blount also is working with Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and Gov. Phil Bryant on ways to better use state-owned property.

“Some agencies have a large ratio of staff to square footage. We’re going (to develop) a space optimization plan to use our state-owned space more efficiently,” he said. “In addition to that, there are smaller agencies that are leasing privately owned space that could locate to state-owned buildings at no cost to the agency.”

Blount said moving agencies to state-owned facilities would save taxpayer money. It also would help the state better use the resources it already has.

He pointed to the findings in a 2014 study conducted by Millsaps College Else School of Business.

In 2014, Mississippi had a total of 217 leases for office space across the state. The total cost for leasing that space was more than $16.5 million, according to the study.

The study further reported that the leased space housed 4,757 people and equated to 321 square feet of office space per person. On average, the standard square footage for worker is 190 square feet.

Blount was reluctant to say how much the state would save, but was sure it would be good amount over several years.

“Think about the (Walter) Sillers (State Office) Building, the Woolfolk (State Office) Building and Robert E. Lee Building. We can put more people in those buildings than are there now and still maintain a professional office environment,” he said.

Locally, Blount also plans to support legislation to reauthorize “community improvement districts.” The districts allow homeowners groups to establish special districts and tax themselves to pay for improvements, such as neighborhood beautification and security within those districts.