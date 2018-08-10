LOCAL LEADERSHIP

R’land alderman heads to water for escape

A crisp morning, open water, a scenic route, a new adventure. These are a few of Ridgeland Ward 4 Alderman Brian Ramsey’s favorite things.

Ramsey, who often has quite a hectic schedule, takes to the water when he is in need of an escape.

His love of kayaking was first ignited several years ago, and he hasn’t looked back. He enjoys both whitewater and flatwater kayaking, but he tends to do more of the latter.

You can typically find him on the Ross Barnett Reservoir or the Pearl River, when he can make time to get out there.

One of his favorite things to do is paddle out a few yards from shore at the reservoir. He can see the cars driving past on the spillway and park-goers enjoying their day at the reservoir.

“But, they can’t get to me,” he said. “It’s my own little escape from the world.”

Ramsey’s love of the sport led him to joining the American Canoe Association (ACA). Four years ago, the ACA began a state director program.

“They wanted paddlers to elect someone from each state that could be a liaison for the ACA office in Virginia to the local paddling community and help keep them informed of issues surrounding paddle sports and also communicate back to your state what other opportunities are out there for paddle sports and grow the sport,” Ramsey said.

He became the state’s first ACA director for Mississippi.

Ramsey and his wife Aleana reside in Ridgeland and together they have two children. Their son Westin is 2 years old, and their daughter Parker is 1 year old.

With two small children, he said he doesn’t make it out to kayak as often. However, he does look forward to the days when his children are big enough to go with him. He is excited to share the experience with them.

According to Ramsey, the kayaking community at the reservoir is on the grow.

“When I go out, I see more people out on the water, and I’m seeing more people driving around with their kayaks strapped to the roof of their vehicles and people posting about going kayaking on Facebook,” he said.

He often gets asked for advice about how to get started from those looking to get into paddle sports. He shared his biggest tip for anyone interested: ask someone with experience to help find a used boat.

As all boats are made for different purposes, an experienced person can help a beginner find a boat that is suitable for their skill level and the type of kayaking they want to do.

For example, the shape of a boat’s hull is different for flatwater than one designed for whitewater kayaking.

“One of my favorite paddles in this area is Pelahatchie Creek,” he said. “It’s a nice little winding, scenic creek going north out of Pelahatchie Bay.”

He also enjoys the Pearl River during the spring rainy season. He said those going out on a summer day should go earlier in the morning.

“I’ve always enjoyed going in the cold, winter months and having to put cold weather gear on and go out on the water,” he said.

Once, on a trip to Perdido Key with a group of friends, Ramsey paddled out to where a tour boat was out feeding dolphins.

“All of a sudden, they started jumping right next to me,” he said. “I looked around, and I was in the middle of a school of dolphins.”

His hobby has given him an appreciation for nature and a desire to preserve and protect the environment.

Ramsey remembers many times that he has found cans and other debris along sandbars and floating in the water.

“You get an appreciation for how important it is to protect our environment,” he said.

He said it makes him proud to serve on a board that is so environmentally-focused.

“It’s certainly something to be proud of to know that we are mindful of our God-given natural resources and that we make those efforts so that future generations get to enjoy the same things we get to enjoy,” he said. “Whether it is through our trees through our tree ordinance, or through our very active Keep Ridgeland Beautiful committee.”

Ramsey added, “I just want my kids to be able to enjoy the environment the way that I do.”

He got his first experience with municipal government while he was in Boy Scouts.

“To get the service merit badge, we had to attend a local city government meeting,” he said.

Ramsey recalls his father taking him to Jackson City Hall to see a meeting in action. This experience sparked his interest in local government.

In the early 2000s, he said a business mentor, who he describes as very politically active, also contributed to his interest in politics.

“With his strong political interest and our discussions, it was on my mind to be more involved in the political process,” he said. “Then, I learned that my alderman was retiring, and there was a lot of debate at the time about the Butler Snow building and the Renaissance development.”

Ramsey decided that was a good time to run and get involved.

“I said if he’s retiring, this would be a good opportunity to run and be involved in the process and make sure that Ridgeland is continuing to grow and move forward,” he said. “It gave me a chance to make a difference in the community.”

Ramsey says he has a helpful nature, so he likes the chance to help people and solve problems.

Throughout his time serving on Ridgeland’s board of aldermen, he has served on multiple committees.

“Mayor (Gene) McGee introduced me to the National League of Cities after I was elected, and I enjoyed the educational side of the league,” he said. “As I continued to be involved, I saw the opportunity to be involved with some of the policy-making committees. There are so many committees that an elected official can always find a committee that relates back to his or her community.

He served with the first-year suburbs council, which is made up of council members in cities that are outside of the major hub city, but within the outer ring of development.

“Getting to bounce ideas off other officials from around the country, to hear their perspective and be able to see solutions that have worked and learn from those that have not worked, to be able to bring those ideas back to the city has been invaluable,” he said.

He has served on the community and economic development committee, which he said is a natural fit for someone from the city of Ridgeland.

“Since there is so much economic activity in the area, from retail to office development,” he added.

Ramsey, who was born and raised in Northeast Jackson, is a Jackson Academy graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belhaven University and has worked in real estate for nearly 25 years.

He is also involved in ministry and outreach opportunities with his church, Christ Lutheran.