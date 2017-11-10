Madison County adjusts $50 million four year road plan for new fiscal year

The board has adjusted the four-year, $50-million road plan for Madison County. With the onset of a new fiscal year, supervisors have reviewed and finalized the list of roads that need improvements.

The list for the upcoming year will cost approximately $5.2 million to implement, and it is the third list of roads derived from the overall four-year plan that will receive upgrades.

“I’ve got a road plan that the supervisors have gotten together on and discussed,” District 4 Supervisor David Bishop, board president, said in an October meeting. “What I would like to do is make a motion to approve the roads and bridges identified in the October 2016-2017 road plan, (and add them) to the current road plan and road and bridge projects.”

The list of roads that will be a priority for the upcoming year include the Stout/Catlett intersection, Cotton Hill Road, Countryside Place, Rice Road, Greens Crossing, Grown Williams Road, Ben Luckett Road, Goodloe Road, Banks Road, Green Acre Drive, Quail Road, Monroe Street, Beamon Road, Branson Lane, Bilbrew Road, McNamara Road and Moss Road.

The list also includes roads in subdivisions located in Madison and Ridgeland as part of interlocal agreements between the county and municipalities.

District 1 Supervisor Sheila Jones requested Weisenberger Road be added to the list during the October meeting when the list was presented.

Weisenberger has been subject to severe flooding during heavy rain, and the county is working to improve it.

The board approved the motion to move forward with the list of roads, which can be found at www.northsidesun.com.

“The original $50 million road plan is still active, and, in my mind, we just shove (these roads) into that plan,” County Engineer Dan Gaillet said. “The plan itself is supposed to be four years, and this is within that four-year window. We’ll officially update it in February.”

In April, the county completed $1.6 million worth of road improvements. In June, the board approved $8 million in bonds to continue thoroughfare upgrades.

“This October it’s a $5.2 million plan,” Gaillet said. “It’s been as we’ve found money and talked about projects. So far, the total is just shy of $14.8 million.”

Some roads have been added that were not on the original plan as supervisors notice deterioration.

“I’m still working through what was requested, what was funded, (and I’m) trying to bring it up to one final list.”