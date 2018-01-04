Madison Landing bids rejected but project still on time for completion

Reservoir officials have rejected bids for the Madison Landing breakwater construction, but this shouldn’t delay the project’s timeline.

“We’re closing bids (December 14),” John Sigman, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRV) general manager, said. “There are two companies in Missouri that build these… The breakwater manufacturer will also do installation.”

After assessing the bids on Monday, December 18, the Parks Policy Committee decided to reject the three bids, which came in higher than expected, according to Reservoir Chief Engineer Greg Burgess.

“The bids all came in over budget,” he said. “We have a better idea of how we can rearrange the project, so we’re changing the scope of work and going back out for bid.”

The revised project should allow the PRV to fit the project in its budget and will include making the breakwaters smaller by decreasing the linear footage.

“We’re going to send out for bids again. When they come back in, hopefully they’ll come in under budget,” Burgess said.

The PRV board of directors approved the Parks Policy Committee’s recommendation on Thursday, December 21.

The floating concrete boxes are anchored to the lake and absorb waves, keeping the waves from sweeping under boats or over the piers.

“They’re concrete floaters held in place by piling and will greatly improve the ability to safely approach the boat ramp during windy weather,” Sigman said. “(They) will give Madison Landing a wave continuation system, keeping boats from getting damaged while approaching the pier… They’re filled with foam so if there’s a leak, they’ll still float.”

PRV officials hope to choose a bidder by the end of January or the beginning of February, in time to receive grant money from the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

“The plan right now is to have (the breakwaters) installed by the end of the summer,” Burgess said.

The PRV has already received a grant from the department in the amount of $80,000, and the next grant will be in the amount of $300,000.

Madison Landing is a triple-ramp boat landing, so it calls for four piers to separate the three landings.

Once the breakwaters are implemented, Sigman said the new piers can be put in as well.

“We don’t want to damage the new piers, so we’re waiting to put in the breakwaters.”

In November, Sigman said he hoped the project would be done within the next six to eight months.

“It takes some time,” he said. “We have to get (the breakwaters) in from where the successful bidder is. That takes a little bit of time.”