Mayor says Costco benefits outweigh any negative impact

A proposed Costco Wholesale will mean better schools and millions of dollars in new revenue pouring into the local economy, said Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.

Developers are planning to build a Costco on property along Highland Colony Parkway.

The store will be part of the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park.

Opponents to the development have filed suit in Madison County Circuit Court with hopes of stopping the store from coming in.

McGee wouldn’t comment on the case but said the Costco’s benefits would far outweigh any negative impacts.

“When you get a company like this … it’s a big deal for the city and helps us provide the services citizens expect without us having to raise property taxes,” he said.

The store is expected to generate around $47,617 a year in new property taxes for the city, as well as $77,830 in property taxes for the county and $127,957 for the Madison County School District.

Sales tax projections for the wholesaler alone are expected to be around $1.3 million a year, McGee said.

The $1.3 million would increase annual sales tax diversions for the city by nearly 10 percent. Last year, Ridgeland received $13.3 million in diversions, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

A portion of the sales and property taxes collected by the city will go to retire millions of dollars in a tax-increment financing bond the city approved for the project.

In 2016, the Ridgeland mayor and board approved issuing up to $12.5 million in TIFs for the entire third phase of the Renaissance project.

The TIF will be used to reimburse developers for the costs of installing public infrastructure associated with their projects, such as roads and sidewalks.

For this project, developers will be reimbursed for the construction of a water retention pond and a weir along Purple Creek.

Bonds won’t be issued until the completion of the entire third phase is finished, and the total amount issued will be based on actual sales and property taxes generated.

Under terms of the agreement, Ridgeland plans to dedicate 100 percent of the project’s increase in ad valorem taxes and 50 percent of the increase in sales taxes to repayments.

Property taxes going to the school district will not be affected.

Even with TIF repayments, McGee said the city will net “well over a million dollars” a year in property and sales tax revenues once the third phase is completed.

Costco will be located on the south side of a 45-acre site on the Parkway south of the Old Agency Road roundabout.

It is being developed by Andrew Mattiace and H.C. Bailey.

Several residents oppose the store, in part, because of the impact it will have on property values and quality of life.

Among concerns, some opponents are worried that the store will significantly increase traffic along the parkway. In addition to customers, heavy tractor trailers will be brought in to restock the 150,000-square-foot facility.

Estimates from Neel-Schaffer Engineering state that the store will increase traffic along the parkway by 3,800 vehicles a day. Estimates are based on traffic data from other Costco locations.

The entire third phase, once it’s built out, will increase traffic along the parkway by about 10,000 vehicles a day, he said.

McGee doesn’t see the increase as a problem. As for the Costco traffic, he believes it will likely not impact Highland Colony during peak rush hours.

Costco stores typically open around 10 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. on weekdays.

“It is a membership club, (meaning shoppers) will not come in as early and will shop longer,” he said.

Highland Colony south of the roundabout averages around 7,400 vehicles a day. North of Old Agency, near the first phase of the Renaissance, the parkway logs about 11,000 vehicles a day, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation figures.

In 2016, nine residents sued the city, saying the Ridgeland mayor and board illegally amended its zoning ordinances to allow the Costco to have a gas station.

The store would be located on property zoned C-2 commercial. In 2016, the city amended its zoning ordinance to allow gas stations on C-2 property as part of “large master planned developments.”

Previously, gas stations were not permitted on sites zoned C-2.

The Mississippi Supreme Court reversed the city’s amendments, saying the move constituted spot zoning, and was done specifically to benefit the Costco.

The city has asked the high court to reconsider its opinion, saying the decision could chill economic development.