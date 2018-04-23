Courtesy of Elizabeth Quinn

Meadowbrook Bridge Closed

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 2:50pm

Motorists are having to find different routes following last week’s closure of a bridge along Meadowbrook Road.

Last Thursday, Jackson city officials closed the bridge between Ridgewood Road and East Ridge Drive.

Public Works Director Robert Miller said the bridge is one of 13 that is closed in the city, awaiting repairs.

The structure was shut down following inspections by the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.

“Meadowbrook Road is currently under evaluation for design alternatives. A timeline for repair will be identified once the alternative is selected,” he said.

Drivers are using detours along several neighborhood streets.

Miller said additional bridge closings are likely. 

