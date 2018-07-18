Melvin Priester on city of Jackson’s affairs

Melvin Priester was recently elected as president of the Jackson City Council. Priester, who is now in his second term, is a graduate of Murrah High School, Harvard University and the Stanford Law School at Stanford University. He recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about his priorities as council president, as well as challenges facing the capital city.

What are your priorities as council president?

“I want to have streamlined and efficient city council meetings and I want to create an environment for people to get the information they need to make informed decisions. We’ve been making strides in terms of upgrading city processes and I think we’re close to (being able to) take credit cards for transactions when doing things with the city. We’re also making strides in getting our Open Data Portal up and running. I’m looking forward to doing the back-end work that will make the city more modern.”

So you can’t pay water bills and tickets online?

“You can pay water bills online. We have a contract with Paymentus, a contractor that sets up credit card payment processing (systems). We look forward to the day people can pay by credit card for everything from permit applications to a round of golf at the Municipal Golf Course. We’ve gotten Paymentus on board and we’re going to do some training and get some things worked out on the back end, so when credit card payments are made, they’re deposited in the right account.”

Budget talks are about to begin soon. What is the city’s financial outlook?

“I’m more optimistic than I was a couple of months ago with the work Director (Robert) Miller has done with the water billing system. But our sales tax continues to struggle and it looks like it’s going to be flat or slightly down (for the year). I strongly hope the legislature will pass an Internet sales tax law that makes sure that when sales occur in a municipality to an online vendor, that the tax comes to the municipality rather than the state.”

So right now, if a Jackson resident buys something from Amazon from their home computer, Jackson gets none of that tax revenue?

“It does not now, even though places like Amazon collects it. The state holds onto it as a use tax, not a sales tax. That’s why all the municipalities are concerned about the potential special session.”

Are property taxes going up this year?

“I’d like taxes not to go up this year. We have not received a proposed budget from the mayor yet, but I don’t think there’s an appetite to do a tax increase again. It’s hard to maintain the status quo with our expenses. We’re probably going to have to refinance some debt to make it work. We have frozen a number of positions and I anticipate we’ll have to continue with that hiring freeze in non-essential positions.”

What are those non-essential positions?

“They range all over the place. We try to leave room to hire police officers and in the public works department. In departments ranging from planning to the city attorney’s office, we’ve left vacancies.”

Are there any plans to give police officers, firefighters and public works front-line workers a pay raise?

“I know it’s something the mayor is considering. I haven’t seen a proposal that would make that happen yet.”

What has to happen to give those employees a decent raise?

“The police department and fire department are our two biggest budget areas outside of public works. There is not a lot of space in the other departments to cut to give additional money to police and fire. So I just don’t see where it would be in the works to give sizeable raises.”

The idea has been floated to use one-percent funds, rather than municipal dollars, to buy equipment, and use the city’s money to fund raises. What are your thoughts on that?

“I would be concerned with that proposal. I don’t like using one-time money, such as an allocation from the one-percent commission, to fund ongoing expenses. If we have one year where we use one-percent money to buy equipment and use that money to give employees a raise, what am I going to do the following year?”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been in office for a year now. How is the council’s working relationship with the new administration?

“There is always going to be tension with the type of government Jackson has between the mayor and council. I think they’re doing some things well to (help us) have a good relationship. There are some areas (that need) improvement, but I think that calls upon the administration settling some staffing issues. The fact that we’re still having an interim police chief and it’s been a year at this point.”

Why was Interim Chief Anthony Moore not brought up for council appointment?

“You’ll have to ask the mayor that. He (Mayor Lumumba) said he wanted to make the decision about Moore after having him in place a minute, but I wrote back in January when Lee Vance was suddenly pushed out, that sometimes, you have to make a decision. Sometimes the administration is cautious to a fault. The thing I appreciate about them is that they do put a lot of thought into their decisions. Sometimes, not making a decision is a decision in itself. Overall, though, there is a positive working relationship.”

What’s going on with the Charles Tisdale Library?

“It continues to be closed. I had a chance to talk with (Patty) Furr, the director of the Jackson-Hinds Library System, and they are looking at some options to relocate in the neighborhood, while keeping it within walking distance of the current location. They have their eyes on potential locations, but no contracts have been finalized at this point.”

Is there any update on the city’s efforts to draw up a request for proposals (RFP) for the Jackson Zoo?

“It’s clear to me there is no way they could do a competent request for proposals and search before the agreement with the Jackson Zoological Society expires. There have been some nibbles from (management) entities, but it’s just not realistic in my opinion to find a different partner before the current agreement expires. I think we’ve got no capacity in the city to take over the operation of the zoo, so we’ll have to do some kind of extension with the society.

“I think this is a case of where we’re getting some bad decision paralysis. We either need to make a decision to move the zoo or make a commitment to spend several million more on the zoo. We’re running out of time plain and simple.”

So an extension for the zoological society is on tap?

“Assuming they’ll have us, yes.”

The CCID (Capitol Complex Improvement District) panel will have its first meeting this week. What should its priorities be?

“I think the whole point of the CCID is to free up money that would otherwise be spent by the city, so we could spend in other areas. I’d like them to figure our projects that the city would absolutely otherwise have to do. That would be a good form of cooperation. That being said, roads and pipes are always our biggest concern. Anything on that front would also be appreciated.”