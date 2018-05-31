MIAL honors Young for work

Northsider Andy Young has been recognized by the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters (MIAL) with The Noel Polk Lifetime Achievement Award.

Young, among other recipients, will be honored at the MIAL annual awards banquet June 2 at the Two Mississippi Museums.

Sharing the lifetime achievement award with Robert Ivy, Young is president and chief designer of Pearl River Glass Studio he founded in 1975. As the lead designer and artist for this acclaimed studio, Young is considered a forerunner in stained glass innovation, pioneering such techniques as fused glass in leaded windows and the use of acid etching in new and modern ways.

A native of Jackson and a graduate of Louisiana State University, he also studied with Ludwig Schaffrath, H.G. Von Stockhausen, and the master iconographer Vladislav Andrejev. Young is a Mississippi Art Commission grantee and also the winner in 2002 of the Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts.

His studio is an accredited member of the Stained Glass Association of America, and he recently finished a two-year term as president of that organization. Young has also served as president of the board of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi.

A painter, as well as a glass artist, he has shown his mixed media paintings of figure drawings at Fischer Galleries.

The institute will present a Special Achievement Award to The Mississippi Encyclopedia published by the University Press of Mississippi and sponsored by the Center for the Study of Southern Culture. Senior editors are Ted Ownby and Charles Reagan Wilson. Associate editors are Ann J. Abadie, Odie Lindsey, and James G. Thomas Jr.

Others honorees include Michael Knight, a professor of creative writing at the University of Tennessee, fiction winner; Nonfiction award, John T. Edge for The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South; Molly McCully Brown. the Poetry Award for her book The Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded:Poems;

Also, Music Composition (Classical) Award, James Sclater, for his winning piece “No Fairer Isle on Which to Dwell;” Music Composition (Contemporary) is Shannon McNally for “Black Irish,” her eighth album; Charlie Buckley, Visual Arts Award; Photography Award winner is Jack Spencer for “This Land: An American Portrait.”

In addition to the banquet, Fischer Galleries will feature the work of winners Jack Spencer and Charlie Buckley on Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. MIAL also offers a tour of Pearl River Glass Studio on Saturday morning from 10 to11 and readings and book signings by award winners at Lemuria Bookstore Dot Com Building at 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

For more information, visit the MIAL website at www.ms-arts-letters.org.