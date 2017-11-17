Milne on new role at Jackson Academy

Jack Milne is currently the vice president and dean of school at Jackson Academy. On January 1, he will become JA’s new head of school. Before becoming vice president and dean of school at JA this past June, Milne served for 17 years at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, where he was a teacher, middle school head and associate head. Milne has a bachelor’s in history from Vanderbilt University and a juris doctor from the University of Florida College of Law. Sun Staff Writer Megan Phillips spoke with Milne about what drew him to Jackson Academy and his goals once he takes over as head of school.

What originally brought you to Jackson Academy?

“Well, I was contacted a little over a year ago by one of the firms that was advising JA on their search to replace Pat Taylor, whose title then was headmaster. Now, it’s the same job description, but the job (title) is vice president and dean of school. (The firm) told me about the search and (asked), ‘Would I consider moving to Jackson, Ms?’ He said, ‘There’s a school there. It’s a healthy school. The headmaster’s retiring. They’re looking for someone who has good experience and comes from a school like (Bolles), who… really would view this as the capstone of their career…’ ”

When and how was it decided that you would become head of school come this January?

“I started here first of June and after I had been here about six weeks, (Kling) sat me down and said, ‘Jack I’ve got some news to tell you. I’ve been asked and accepted a position at the Gulliver Schools in Coral Gables (Fla.), and… if the board approves it, I’ll be going there effective the first of January.’ So, then I had subsequent meetings with the board, and then they offered me that position to succeed (Kling) as head of school, effective January the first… It had fairly extensive interviews, every bit as much as the initial interviews… It was well into August when that process took place… We met at length on successive nights, so it was a very thorough (process) — as it should have been… ”

How’s the transition process from vice president and dean of school to head of school going?

“It’s been wonderful, and I’ve been very fortunate… It’s an unusual situation that I would already be in place, and that (Kling) remains in place for a good length of time. So, we’ve got the benefit of these months working together… knowing that he’s going to be leaving in December and that I will be taking over. I have that benefit of his experience from 17 years here and his guidance… It’s the best of both worlds to assume that role but have that gift of time leading up to it.”

Who will be taking your place when you become head of school?

“It will be set up a little differently. There will no longer be a president. Kling’s title now is president and head of school. My title is vice president and dean of school, formerly headmaster. There was some confusion there, which is correct. So, my title will be head of school, but it will be the same job description as current president and head of school. There will not be a headmaster. There will not be a vice president, dean of school. We may set it up in the model I’m more familiar with, which I think is the more traditional model, where you have the head of school, then you have associate heads… I may retain many of the duties I’m carrying on now, because of my years in teaching, with curriculum and the day-to-day running of the school…”

What position did you hold before you became vice president and dean of school here at JA?

“I was at a school called the Bolles School (in Jacksonville, Fla.). It’s a prominent school in Florida. It’s day and boarding. Highly regarded academically and athletically. It’s a little larger than JA, but of comparable size. JA’s about 1,200; Bolles is about 1,700. Multi-campuses. So, I was there for 17 years.”

What was your role at Bolles?

“I had a number of roles. I started as a teacher… After teaching for four years, the new president, who had come in after my first year, asked me to become the associate head of school of student life, which meant I basically oversaw all aspects of the middle and upper school, except academics. We had an academic dean do that. I oversaw athletics, discipline, students, dorms, counseling, and I continued to teach. I was also, when the long-time head of the middle school retired, I offered myself for that… It was a separate campus, so I could have a (certain) level of autonomy. I could make it my own and get the experience of really running a campus… That’s where I was when I got the call to come visit here.”

What drew you to JA?

“The mission of the school — ‘Helping create lives with purpose and significance’ — that was a big draw for me to come here, and a big reason that I wanted to be a part of what the school’s doing and what I see it doing to help develop lives…

“I knew they had chapel, and I knew the kids were involved in chapel, and I knew we had a chaplain, and that we have Biblical study courses. But, when I see a chapel that’s entirely student-run and their comfort level in their confession of faith, that was something that was very moving to me and affirmed the decision. I think, for the first time, I truly understood the meaning of being led somewhere, being called to do something…”

Do you have any general goals for JA when you become head of school?

“My broad goal is to continue the search for not just academic excellence but character development. That’s my primary driving force being in education, is character development. Surveys have shown that in the past 10 or 20 years, that has become one of the most important reasons parents make the sacrifices to send their children to independent schools. It’s the advantage we have in working on character development. I’m working now… on the creation and implementation of a very meaningful honor system. To me, that is a vital statement that a school says about itself. The value it places on integrity, respect. I’ve been very pleased with the enthusiasm the students have shown… The honor council, as we foresee it, will be student-run. That has been very gratifying and energizing to see the response, among faculty, trustees and the students…”

Is there any specific directions you’d like to lead the school?

“Increased experiential programs, leadership programs, athletic opportunities, expanding the arts and continuing to reinforce that. We’re looking at creative ways to perhaps change the daily schedule of classes… Project-based learning, working together with peers on projects rather than the traditional assessments… I’m very proud of what this school does with students with learning differences. The job we do in that I want to see supported and improved to the extent we’re able to do that. That’s one of the things I’m proudest of…”

Do you see any areas that can be improved at Jackson Academy?

“I’m never satisfied with any place that we are. We do some things very well. I think we do some things better than anyone. But everything we do we can do better, personally and collectively… People have asked me, ‘Was there anything that was a disappointment?’ And the answer to that is no. The surprises have all been very pleasant surprises… To continue the things that I know that we do right, but never to be satisfied. That’s something even the top reputed independent schools in the country are facing — you can never rely on what’s brought you success in the past…”

What are some ways JA has recently increased their academic program?

“The STEM lab, the makers spaces that were put in even in preschool, the Apple distinguished school recognition we get. Every student here is issued an Apple laptop computer and taught the effective and responsible use of it. That is fully implemented… The work we’re going to be doing looking at scheduling… The learning commons upstairs. That was a big commitment of converting the traditional library into a space that is conducive to learning with small study rooms, an area where students can gather together to socialize and study together, the space where teachers can have small group meetings and work on projects… Those are just some examples.”

Are there more academic plans and improvements coming soon besides scheduling changes?

“I think the continued use of technology is an appropriate tool. Looking at what courses are offered and what new courses (will be offered). We’re starting leadership courses, ethics courses that I’ve been asked to be a visiting lecturer in, which I’m excited about… As I learn more about the school and learn more where the academic opportunities are for enhanced offerings in elective courses, advanced placement courses, those are the kind of things that are exciting and that are always at the forefront with all the leaders and department heads…”

What about new programs or improvements athletically?

“Prior to my coming, the weight room was expanded and is a wonderful showcasing opportunity for athletic training in all sports. Raider Park, which is detached from the campus by about 100 yards, that’s where the baseball field is, which has had a new outfield put in recently. The tennis facility is new. The girls’ softball field is there, a practice field and track is there. So, that’s a great facility, which is continuing to be improved upon.

“One of the things we would like to have is a facility where all the sports can get together. That’s an opportunity we will have in the future. Probably in the near future, we have a synthetic grass (football) field that has pretty much run its useful life. We’ll be replacing that to make sure we maintain the quality and safety of the field… Little things, but expensive things… We are always looking for ways (to improve).”