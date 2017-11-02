COMMUNITY FOUNDATION CHANGES NAME TO REFLECT STATEWIDE ORGANIZATION

The Community FoundatioN of Greater Jackson, a nonprofit philanthropic organization that provides charitable donors with tools to invest in the communities and causes they care about, recently announced it will change its name to the Community Foundation for Mississippi.

“This organizational name change represents a larger vision for the community foundation that includes an expanded philanthropic footprint,” said Jane Alexander, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Mississippi. “As the Community Foundation for Mississippi, we are seeking to serve as a point of connection for individuals, institutions, and our network of community foundations to ensure the resources needed to do good work are accessible and available in every community.”

The organization’s leadership announced the new name during a press conference at the site of the Mississippi Two Museums project to celebrate a $750,000 gift to the Museum of Mississippi History. The gift to the museum was made possible by a bequest from John S. and Lucy Shackelford.

“There could be no more appropriate sponsor for the permanent exhibit gallery of the state history museum than the Community Foundation for Mississippi, and we are deeply grateful to the Shackelford family who made that gift possible,” said MDAH Director Katie Blount. “Both the Community Foundation and the Shackelford gift embody what the museum is all about: One Mississippi, Many Stories.”

Since the organization was founded in 1994, the needs in communities in the Greater Jackson region and throughout the state have changed along with the many ways Mississippians elect to give. As such, the Community Foundation for Mississippi will continue its efforts to maximize the impact of grant dollars while serving as a facilitator of conversations about what needs communities have and a partner in developing collaborative solutions to address those needs.

“As we move forward, we will work with partners to create more spaces and opportunities for community conversations and offer more people the opportunity to pool their resources to address critical needs in their communities through philanthropy,” said Alexander. “We want to make sure every Mississippian can add to existing philanthropic resources in their communities or create those resources where they don't exist.”

The Community Foundation for Mississippi helps charitable donors establish permanent giving funds that reflect their interests, while also making a long-term, positive impact on the community. The foundation also serves the nonprofit community by managing and growing their endowments, and offering best practice management advice.

To learn more about The Community Foundation for Mississippi, visit www.formississippi.org or call (601) 974-6044.