One Lake Report Online for Public Review

By ANTHONY WARREN,
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 12:57pm

A report detailing the One Lake Project is now available for view online.

Residents interested in finding out more about the flood control project can log onto rankinhindsflooddistrict.ms.gov.

The report outlines One Lake, which calls for creating a 1,500-lake on the Pearl River from north of Lakeland Drive to south of I-220.

The project is designed to prevent flooding in Jackson and Rankin County in the event of flood similar to the 1979 Easter Flood.

That proposal devastated much of downtown Jackson, Northeast Jackson, Flowood and other parts of Rankin County.

