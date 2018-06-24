Orlansky on advocacy work with center

Beth Orlansky serves as advocacy director with the Mississippi Center for Justice. The Memphis native holds a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Stanford University and a law degree from the University of Tennessee. Prior to joining the Center, Beth practiced law with Butler Snow, Ott & Purdy and McGlinchey Stafford law firms in Jackson, and she has been involved as a volunteer with a wide variety of organizations. She and her husband Steve, also an attorney, have raised three sons, Abram, Jonathan and Benjamin.

What brought you to this area?

A boy. I came here and decided to marry my husband, and he was already here. I’ve been here since 1981.

What do you do for the Mississippi Center for Justice?

I am the advocacy director at MCJ, which means that I am in charge of all the work that we do. We have four main campaign areas: access to housing, access to healthcare, education opportunities and consumer protection. And then we do some work sometimes in disaster recovery and some benefits work. I also do some work with families who are trying to clear up title to their land that has been passed down from generation to generation and nobody has the official record, so I try to help them with that. And so, I manage all those campaigns. Each one has its own leader, who reports to me. And I try to coordinate what all is going on.

What led you to serve in this capacity?

I answered a job listing in 2006. At that point, they were looking for a childcare advocate. They had a grant to help the Mississippi Low Income Childcare Initiative with assisting parents and childcare providers with the childcare certificate program. So I did that for almost a year and the advocacy director had left, so I stayed on in that job.

In what other ways are you involved in the community?

So, every Monday morning for 15 years, I’ve been reading the Clarion Ledger for the Radio Reading Service for the blind. So I read the newspaper for an hour. I’ve been very involved in Community Stewpot. I was on that board for a number of years, a chairman of that board 12 years ago. I’ve been really involved with my synagogue in a variety of ways. I’ve been the president of the congregation and the sisterhood and in charge of the annual bazaar. And I am on the national board for the Reformed Jewish Congregation and the national board for the religious actional center, which is the social justice arm of the Reformed Jewish movement.

“I’ve been active at the Henry Jacobs Camp, as a board member. My husband and I met there in 1975, and two of our children met their spouses there, so it’s an important place for us. I’ve been involved in the International Ballet Competition, not so much this time, but I was a volunteer coordinator. And PTAs and was one of the founders of Parents for Public Schools and tutor children.

You stay busy, so how do you find time to do all of this?

Well, I don’t do it all now. I took 11 years off in my career to stay home and raise three boys and that’s when I did most of my volunteer work. Most of the volunteer projects I seek now are quick, like reading the newspaper.

What type of cases do you take on with MCJ?

Our mission is to promote racial and economic justice in Mississippi. They are intertwined often, so we are advocating on behalf of low income families who need healthcare, who need education, who need housing. They don’t need bad loans. The same families run into the same issues over and over again. And so, we have a variety of tools we use to help. We don’t always just file suit right away. However, we do have a litigation practice. We like to convene other advocates and other communities to come to the table to talk about what would help make life better and try to reach that goal with them.

“We do some legislative advocacy. We don’t have someone full time doing that. It’s one of our areas where when we need to get some laws tweaked, we try to get that done. We work with other organizations, other advocacy groups within the state of Mississippi, but we also have other organizations like ours across the country so we can compare notes about how to deal with problems. And there are national groups and other statewide groups and we have other law firms that come and help us with our work.

What are some other ways, besides the law aspect, that you help these people get back on their feet?

So we have a project in the Delta, Sunflower County United for Children, which is a collaborative that we have done for the past four years through grants with Kellogg where we can convene various people in Sunflower County with different areas of expertise. Through that group, we have offered different financial literacy training and some family training for how to advocate for themselves in schools. Through our work in representing children in discipline cases, we will often just give advice to parents, because we can’t be all over the state, to say this is what you need to do. We are working on a pilot program in justice court in Hinds County to help with consumer debt to understand how to navigate the system. A lot of what we do is try to make people comfortable to do things for themselves that they don’t know how to start or how to get there.

What sort of work did you do before MCJ?

I worked for three different firms at different times, from ’81 to 2006. I had 11 years in there that I didn’t work much at all. But at the front end, before my kids were born, I was at Butler Snow, then afterwards I was at Ott and Purdy and McGlinchey Stafford part time for a few years.

Does anything from your work in either area stand out from over the years?

When I worked for the law firms, I mostly represented companies and I had some very nice clients. But it wasn’t quite the same as someone who is wondering how she is going to pay her rent, or someone whose family land is in such a mess, they don’t know what to do with it. So the satisfaction of actually helping someone solve a problem on the individual level has been very fulfilling for me. Working with other people who are very passionate about making life better has been really great.

Why do you feel like these particular services are necessary for Mississippi, and the Jackson area specifically, given our history?

We have a long history of racial inequity in our state. I think we have come a long way, but we have a long way to go. A lot of times people don’t know where to start in getting what they need, and there are a lot of barriers in place to make it hard to get there. So we need to be able to watch out for folks. I also think it is important to have a progressive voice in our state to make sure that both sides are heard. There are important issues that are just being ignored by the people in charge, so I think it’s important to understand what is going on for the families who are just trying to make it. It’s difficult in this economic climate for people to get ahead.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Immediately what comes to mind are my three children who have grown up to be wonderful young men who are now fathers themselves. In my law practice, I am very proud to have been at the Mississippi Center for Justice for almost 12 years and the work that we have done here I think has made a difference. I can’t think of a particular case, but just being able to build on that.