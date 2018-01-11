R’land schedules public hearing January 16 on conditional uses

Ridgeland has multiple site plans that have recently been approved by the mayor and board of aldermen.

Among the five site plans and architectural reviews, two are hotels that will be located in the Township.

This past summer, Ridgeland officials approved a height variance for both hotels in the Township Overlay District.

“We’re allowing (Township developer Clint Herring) to have a height variance on the hotels,” said Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.

The hotels will rise to 80 feet, 25 feet higher than the 55-foot limit throughout the rest of the city and the Township.

“This is just for the two hotels,” McGee said.

In approximately 18 months, the Township in Ridgeland will have a new conferencing center, a chapel, and more condominiums along with the two hotels.

Herring, president and CEO of Kerioth Corporation, in June said the additions should take 24 months to complete, assuming no delays.

The new developments could qualify for the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) program and came soon after the city voted to increase tax-increment financing (TIF) bonds for the Colony Park District, where the Township is located.

Getting the city’s cooperation in the project should help Herring qualify for MDA assistance.

“It’s a program approved by the legislature. The program is specific for tax rebate programs. You have to meet a number of litmus tests, and it encourages high-end, high-capital costs and capital investment projects that are significant drivers of tourism in the city,” Herring said.

The TIF is worth $42.5 million for the Colony Park District, which includes Township, Renaissance and three office parks. The district holds 280 acres and was created in 2004. Half of the 280 acres is still undeveloped.

The TIF was increased from $35 million to $42.5 million in October of last year.

ONE OF THE TWO hotels coming to the Township will be a Marriott autograph collection.

“There are only 100 in the world, all with a special product with a special theme. It will be a 115-room, boutique hotel.”

The hotel will have a ground-floor and rooftop restaurant.

“Within the space, you’ll have full-service boutique amenities,” Herring said.

The other hotel will be a Marriott AC, a European-inspired and upper-end living and services hotel. The Marriott AC will have 112 rooms.

“There’s not a product in that category in the state. We are honored to be the location of choice for those two products.”

The room count in both hotels will total an 800-person capacity and will fit in the Marriott AC hotel’s biggest ballroom.

“The biggest ballroom will have four break-out rooms, and the hotels will have board rooms and conferencing rooms.”

On the same block as the Marriott AC, Herring will develop approximately 50 condominiums. The MDA tourism rebate program does not include the condominiums.

The chapel will seat 300 people.

“This is a full-service, full-amenity package from a destination spa, to sporting events at the Club, to weddings, reunions, and other events. Township is already 85 to 90 percent complete, so these are sort of the last projects in the Township.”

The mayor and board of aldermen also recently approved a site plan for the Township Civic Building, a meeting hall, which will be located near both hotels.

In June, officials said the meeting hall would be a total of 23,000 square feet.

According to the site plan submitted for approval during the December board meeting, it will have four ‘function’ rooms, a bridal suite, a groom’s suite, a board room and meeting room along with a kitchen and other amenities.

Officials also approved an office building in the Draperton subdivision during the December 19 meeting. No further information about the new building and its services were available at press time.