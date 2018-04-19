Rex Baker on Gateway Rescue Mission

For 70 years, Gateway Rescue Mission has been a strong part of the Jackson ministry community. With programs such as Ruth’s Refuge, a men’s overnight shelter, the New Life program and daily meals, Gateway works hard to serve those in need of food and a place to stay. Executive Director Rex Baker has been associated with Gateway for 20 years and executive director for 15. A native of northeast Mississippi and graduate of Ole Miss, Baker worked in broadcast journalism before joining the Gateway staff. Sun Staff Writer Megan Phillips recently spoke with him about the ministry.

When and how was the organization founded?

“1948, that’s when the mission actually started. A guy on the fire department was actually the first director. His name was Lynn Martin.”

How has the organization evolved over the past 70 years?

“I can’t speak to anything before 1998… When I first came here, it was sort of like we were a mom-and-pop organization. You know, we did good work, people appreciated that. Funding was very scarce — still is, but that’s always a given when you’re doing charitable, non-profit work. It was a very different atmosphere back then. We’ve come a long way in internal operations. It used to be that the director was a benevolent dictator, made all the decisions. Now we have a really good staff here. We’ve got a good team, and I like to think, ‘We do a good work, but we also like to be a good place to work.’ ”

How many people do you have on staff now?

“We have around 28. That’s about the number we’ve been running for the mission, and then we have two thrift stores that fall under that.”

Tell me about the thrift stores.

“We’ve got a big one in Pearl and a small one in Clinton. The one in Pearl probably brings in about 40 percent of the annual operating budget. People donate household items, furniture, clothes and that sort of thing, and we sell them and that goes back into helping pay the bills, making payroll, etc. Same thing (in Clinton), just a smaller store.”

What is Ruth’s Refuge?

“It is what we would call a transitional program, where women going through there are transitioning. Maybe they’ve come out of prison, some come through another program, but they’re not ready yet to go out and live independently. So, they come to Ruth’s Refuge. It may be a month, it may be two or three months or six months or whatever. When they’re ready.”

Ruth’s sheltered 26 women in 2017. That seems like a low number.

“It is, because it’s a small facility. We have one full-time and one part-time person there. Women’s ministry is a different animal than men’s ministry. Some issues are the same, but (women) have some unique (situations). It’s a different model. So, we work with a much smaller group of maybe three or four women at a time, as opposed to the men’s shelter, where they have 40 beds, and they’re all going to be full every night.”

Has the number of women helped by Ruth’s Refuge grown each year?

“At times, it’s been higher. At times, it’s lower. We have a thorough vetting process. A lady has to be referred from another agency to come into Ruth’s Refuge, and that is because… with women, a lot of times, you’re dealing with people who are coming out of abusive situations, where there’s somebody out there who, if they know where she is, they may try to find her. So, we don’t publicize the location, we keep it lowkey ... if you take anybody who walks in, they may stay a night, they may stay two nights, and then they leave and go back to whomever. So, we try to weed through that. As a result, that’s why our numbers are lower.”

When men need to be sheltered for a night or so, what are their stories like as opposed to women’s stories?

“Men are more likely to wind up in a shelter, generally speaking… Women are more likely to do whatever they have to do to find a place to stay besides a shelter — a relative’s couch, a motel room, a boyfriend, whatever. They’re not as likely to just walk up and down the streets, at least not in Jackson… Most of the time, they will do everything they can to try to find someplace… Whereas men are more likely to walk up and down the street and (say), ‘Oh, I think I’ll stay at Gateway tonight.’ ”

What does it take to be placed in permanent housing through Ruth’s Refuge?

“That is a case-by-case basis If a female comes in and goes through our program and is able to get a job and start saving her money… That one who is probably our biggest success stories.”

What qualifies someone to receive a meal from Gateway?

“Show up. We serve lunch to the public. Breakfast and dinner are for those staying in the shelter, but anybody can come in and eat lunch. Only thing is, they can’t be a threat to themselves or somebody else.”

Tell me about the New Life program.

“That is our program for men who are dealing with some kind of addiction, drugs or alcohol usually, sometimes both, and it is a six-month program. Basically, they live here, they learn some structure, some life skills, we have some Bible classes for them. That six-month program is basically to get them sobered up. It sounds like a long time, but when you’ve been doing drugs 20 or 30 years, six months is not a very long time. It’s designed to get somebody spiritually back on track and physically, emotionally centered up again… There are people from all over the state that go through the New Life program.”

Do you ever have any repeats in the program?

“Yes, we do sometimes. Unfortunately, we do. Having what we call repeaters in drug rehab is an ongoing issue… When they come, that’s when their six months start. We do have a general rule that if you come into the program and then you leave before you complete it, you have to wait six months before you can come back again… Most of our people in the New Life program are what we call walk-ins. They just show up one day or call and say, ‘Hey, I need some help.’ But a good many of them are referred through the correctional system, drug courts, judges, parole offices…”

How does Gateway differ from Stewpot?

“I don’t really want to speak for Stewpot… We do a lot of the same type of things… We don’t do a lot, but what we do, we try to do pretty well… There’s nothing fancy about serving meals, but we try to put a good meal on their plate… If somebody just eats that lunch meal with us, they’re not going to starve to death. It’s not glamorous, but we try to do that. Our shelter is clean. We don’t allow drugs… Our program is pretty straight forward, but what you see here is what we do…”

Funding comes from private sources. What’s the organization’s annual budget?

“We’ve been running at about $3 million a year for the past few years. It sounds like (a lot), but you have payroll, you have insurance, utilities, upkeep of buildings, gasoline, we have to buy food. We get a lot of food donations, but we have to buy a lot of it, too. It’s not as much as it seems.”

Do you usually break even at the end of the year?

“We’ve been blessed the past few years. We have a chief operating officer, who came out of the corporate world, retired from that and came here. He does a really good job of setting up our structure and our budgets. We work hard to make sure we’re staying on budget, where we don’t have any surprises… We try to lay up a little bit of a reserve fund so when it gets a little dryer in the summer months and everybody goes on vacation, we’re not in here freaking out. But all our funding’s private. That’s probably one of the biggest things that separates us from a lot of the other social service charity, ministry types of organizations — our funds are all from private donations, individuals, churches, some foundations, thrift stores, and that model just works well for us.”

Is there any big reason the organization doesn’t request state or federal grants?

“Yeah, there are some big reasons for it. One is, when you start getting big grants, there are usually strings attached. When you go to the federal government, if they give (the grant) to you, ‘Here’s your grant, and here are the rules you have to play by.’ We don’t want to have to play by somebody else’s rules. We want to be free to do our own thing and not have anybody at a government agency somewhere telling us what we can and can’t do… We’ve just found that it works better to deal on the private side.”

Of that private side, from where does the majority of those funds stem?

“Individuals. We have a robust direct mail program, and it’s things like (our brochure). That just gives the impact. It works for us. We send out letters asking for donations. We communicate monthly with our donors through a newsletter, and they’ve been really good to respond.”

How many volunteers do you have each year, on average?

“That number (from 2017) is 552. That’s individuals who served in the course of that year. If you counted up how many times they served — because a lot of these people serve more than once. Usually, it’s coming and serving lunch or dinner in the kitchen — that number’s going to go up into the thousands. A lot of those come back more than one time. We’ve got a very energetic volunteer program.”

How can people get involved?

“Go to our Web site. You can register, you can sign up and look at the calendar and see what day we have open… We’ve got a Facebook page, and we have our main number here: 601-353-5864. Our volunteer coordinator is Rusty Ryan… Call Rusty and have him walk (you) through the process.”