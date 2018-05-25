Ridgeland requests rehearing motion for Costco rezoning

The legal battle might not be over yet in the Ridgeland Costco case.

Opponents of the store have until today to file a response to the city of Ridgeland’s motion for a rehearing with the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The city filed the motion on May 3, days after the high court reversed the city’s decision to amend its C-2 zoning ordinance.

At the heart of the matter is whether the city legally amended the zoning classification, which opponents argued cleared the way for Costco to come to Highland Colony Parkway.

Justices ruled that the amendments were made specifically to benefit the wholesaler, and that the changes constituted spot zoning.

Ridgeland, though, is asking the court to throw out that opinion, arguing the decision could have a “chilling effect” on future economic development.

“The court overlooked and misapplied the law and facts regarding the correct standard for a municipality’s legislative acts, the chilling effect on economic development, the law regarding compliance with a comprehensive plan, and the law on standing.”

The motion asks the court to reverse the previous opinion and issue a new one in favor of Ridgeland.

In 2016, the city amended its C-2 zoning ordinance, to allow gas stations as part of “large master plan commercial developments.”

The amendments were requested by developers of the third phase of Renaissance at Colony Park, and were needed to accommodate Costco Wholesale.

Concerns were that the national wholesaler would not come to Ridgeland if it were not allowed to have a remote gas station.

Changes were approved by the Ridgeland mayor and board of aldermen in 2015, and again in 2016, after legal questions about the 2015 vote arose.

Initially, the city presented the changes as a way to give Ridgeland officials another “tool in the tool box” to address zoning needs.

However, e-mails in the court records show that the amendments were made specifically at the request of the developers.

Ridgeland officials, though, argue that working with developers on zoning issues is a regular part of doing business.

“Most creative and job producing economic development projects require some form of zoning relief,” the motion states. “Ridgeland respectfully suggests that there is nothing which should impair a community’s ability to work with a prospect in confidence to assure that (their) needs are accommodated.”

Attorneys also argue that state statute does not prohibit city officials from meeting or communicating with potential clients.

“Additionally, all of the communication between (the) city, the developers and Costco, with which the Supreme Court found fault was communication (that) occurred prior to the first vote on the amendment … in 2015.

“All of that communication had been aired prior to the second vote in 2016; thus, any perceived taint imposed by that previously confidential communication was moot.”

Renaissance phase three is being built by Andrew Mattiace and H.C. Bailey. It is located on the parkway south of the Old Agency Road roundabout.

A 45-acre site where the Costco will be located was being cleared last week.

Attorneys for the city further argued that the decision was not spot zoning, in part, because it would affect all C-2 properties in Ridgeland. Additionally, they argued that the changes were in compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan.

Opponents, though, claimed the Costco would be out of character with the rest of Highland Colony.

The decision was appealed by nine Ridgeland residents. The amendments were upheld by the lower courts, but reversed by a three-member high court panel.

“Both the objectors and the court seem to focus only on the recent history of the area … the complete history and intent behind Highland Colony Parkway.”

According to city attorneys, the purpose of the parkway is to enhance economic opportunities for the city, as well as serve as a major traffic artery west of I-55.

“In the comprehensive plan the area along Highland Colony Parkway was designated to accommodate varying levels of commercial development,” according to the motion.

The court is expected to issue a decision within 60 days of the first filing.

No oral arguments will be heard in the case. Rather, the court will study the briefs on the rehearing and issue a decision.

Meanwhile, Costco is still planning to come to Highland Colony, and will build the gas station in another location. Plans are to build the station on property across the street, which is zoned C-3 commercial.