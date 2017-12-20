Santa Claus on all things Christmas

Santa Claus is gearing up for another Christmas Eve run, but recently took a break to visit the Sun and enjoy some milk and cookies with staff. He also picked up the hundreds of letters written by Northside kids before heading back to the North Pole. He took a few minutes to answer questions from Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren.

Santa, always good to see you. Let’s cut to the chase, have Northside kids been good this year?

“Ho, ho, ho! Kids on the Northside are almost always good, and this year is no exception. As you know, I have a subscription to the Sun, and I always look at the pictures and lists of honor roll students in the school news section. Let me say this: there are going to be lots of happy children Christmas morning.”

How was your trip down here?

“It was great. I always like to come down here before Christmas. Usually, it’s still pretty warm in Mississippi, but this year I was surprised with all of the snow, as I’m sure all of you were.”

We had a snowball fight at work.

“Ho, ho, ho! I saw you hit your co-reporter with a snowball from behind. Very naughty!”

What? She deserved it.

“(Smiles) I guess I’ll let that slide. You’ve been pretty good this year.”

So what am I getting for Christmas?

“It’s a surprise. If I tell you, it will ruin Christmas morning.”

Switching gears, what are some of the more popular toys this year?

“Finger Monkeys are pretty popular this year. I still get a lot of requests for the virtual reality viewers, Nerf Guns, tablets and smart phones. Smart phones have been a favorite of younger and older children for years.”

Do you ever miss the days when kids asked for Slinkys, G.I. Joes and Barbie dolls?

“Ho, ho, ho! I miss the days when children asked for broomstick horses, oranges and apples. But times change and tastes change. One day, I’ll be looking back and thinking about the good old days when boys and girls wanted cell phones.”

Speaking of change, have you ever thought about ditching your red and white suit and black boots?

“Ho, ho, ho! I’ve used the same suit for hundreds of years. The kids love it and it keeps me warm on those long sleigh rides. Plus Mrs. Claus made it for me, so I couldn’t change it.”

What about shaving the beard?

“Beards are back in style right now. Besides, it takes so long to grow it back.”

So you’ve shaved it before?

“I tried to go with the 5 o’clock shadow look in the 1980s after Mrs. Claus watched Miami Vice. She loved Don Johnson and wanted me to try it out. After the show was cancelled, I grew the beard back. It just wasn’t me. Besides, I like the beard because it hides my double chin.”

How is Mrs. Claus this year? I would love for her to come down with you one year.

“She hates that she couldn’t come, but someone has to keep the home fires going. Plus, the DVR is broken and she doesn’t want to miss ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ and the ‘Real Housewives.’ ”

Oh, no. She likes those shows?!

“She started watching them as a way to keep up with those who are perpetually on the Naughty List, and got addicted. The same thing happened with me with ‘The Real World’ a few years ago. I could binge watch that for days. Luckily, some of my top elves intervened.”

I’m actually surprised you have cable that far north.

“We have all kinds of technological capabilities. There are 7 billion people in the world. We have to keep track of them somehow. Plus, we have to have all the latest equipment in the factories to make smart phones, tablets and electronic toys. We’re pretty up to date at the North Pole.”

With billions of children around the world, is Christmas becoming too big of a job for one man?

“Ho, ho, ho! I’ll admit it’s a little more challenging than it was 50, even 100 years ago. But it will never be too much. Remember time stops, so I can deliver toys to all the good boys and girls. A little Christmas magic goes a long way.”

I always hear how robots are taking over manufacturing jobs. Are any of the elves being replaced?

“No, never. The elves do great work. Of course, we do have to have some robots in our factory, simply to keep up with the demand. But none of the elves have been replaced, and they never will be. The North Pole and Santa’s Factory wouldn’t be the same without them.”

Last year, I asked you about some of your hobbies and you said you’ve run some marathons. Have you run any more lately?

“No, not this year. I’ve actually picked up a new hobby, thanks to Mrs. Claus. For Christmas last year, she gave me my first drone. You should see the pictures from it. I’ve been able to capture 400-foot views of everything from whales in the Arctic Ocean to polar bears in Alaska. It’s been very rewarding.”

So, what are you going to do after Christmas this year? Will you get a few days off to relax?

“I will. I’m really looking forward to my trip to the Grand Canyon this year. I usually go to the tropics, but Mrs. Claus and I decided on a change of scenery. We really want to check out the Grand Canyon Skywalk.”

Couldn’t you fly over the Grand Canyon and have the same experience?

“I could, but I want to give the reindeer a break. They’ll be worn out after Christmas eve, crisscrossing the globe and all. We’ll probably take the sleigh to Anchorage and then catch a commercial plane going south.”

Well Santa, we’ve enjoyed visiting with you. Is there anything you’d like to add before you go on your way?

“I’ll leave you with the same message I did last year: 2017 has been tough. Remember to stay focused on the real reason for the season: Jesus Christ. Go to church, be a little more giving, spend some time with your families, and have a Merry Christmas!”