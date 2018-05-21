Services set for Frances Ann Fortner

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  • 1295 reads
Mon, 05/21/2018 - 2:20pm

Services are set for Frances Anne Fortner, the Jackson Academy (JA) senior who died from injuries sustained in a car crash last week.

Visitation is slated for Friday May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday May 26 at 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Jackson. The funeral is Saturday at 3 p.m., also at St. James. A reception will follow in the church’s Fowler Hall.

Fortner was driving to graduation rehearsal last week when she hit a faulty manhole cover on Ridgewood Road, causing her car to flip, according to Jackson police.

Fortner was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she died from injuries, police say.

The student was expected to graduate JA on May 19.

Obituaries

Patricia Dianne Brown

Funeral services were held April 10 at Moorhead Baptist Church in Moorhead for Patricia Dianne... READ MORE

Catherine Nelson Hood Phillips
Jasper Franklin Smith
Ann Chinn
Diane Dinkins
Syril Gordon Portnoy

Social

Crisler Boone on Baptist Foundation
Crisler Boone is the new executive director of the Baptist Health Foundation, responsible for helping raise money that makes any healthcare at Baptist more affordable and more comfortable.
life well lived
school support
Sign for soccer
Basketball champs
new members

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.