Services set for Frances Ann Fortner

Services are set for Frances Anne Fortner, the Jackson Academy (JA) senior who died from injuries sustained in a car crash last week.

Visitation is slated for Friday May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Saturday May 26 at 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Jackson. The funeral is Saturday at 3 p.m., also at St. James. A reception will follow in the church’s Fowler Hall.

Fortner was driving to graduation rehearsal last week when she hit a faulty manhole cover on Ridgewood Road, causing her car to flip, according to Jackson police.

Fortner was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she died from injuries, police say.

The student was expected to graduate JA on May 19.