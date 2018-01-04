Session Outlook

Changing state flag and ‘livable home tax credit’ top of Sykes list for 2018

Changing the state flag and passing legislation to create a “livable home tax credit” are among top priorities for District 70 Rep. Kathy Sykes.

The 2018 session begins in January, and Sykes has already pre-filed 30 bills.

Among measures, she has re-authored legislation to replace the current state flag with one designed by Jackson artist Laurin Stennis.

Stennis’ design includes 19 blue starts set in a circular pattern on a white background. A larger, 20th star, representing the fact that Mississippi was the 20th state admitted to the Union, is located in the center. Red bars run horizontally on both sides of the flag.

The flag would replace the current design, which includes red, white and blue bars and the Confederate battle emblem in the corner.

Last year, Sykes’ measure failed to make it out of committee. However, she believes the measure will fair better this year.

“I can feel things are changing and I think it’s going to see the light of day,” she said. “We’re going to move forward into the next century (and) hopefully (it will be with) the Stennis flag.”

Flag bills go to the House Rules Committee. The committee is chaired by Rep. Jason White and includes House Speaker Philip Gunn.

Gunn, in the past, has stated his support for changing the state flag.

“There were 11 Confederate states and they had (ancestors) who fought for the Confederacy, but they have moved on and replaced the emblem,” she said. “We’re the last state to hold on to it.”

Sykes also has re-filed a measure to create a “livable home tax credit.”

If passed, seniors and disabled citizens would be able to receive up to $5,000 in tax credits to offset the costs for making certain improvements to their homes.

Eligible upgrades would include installing wheelchair ramps or modifying bath stalls so they’re more accessible, she told the Sun previously.

The legislation would allow the state to award up to $500,000 credits per year, she said.

Last year, a similar bill died in the House Ways and Means committee. That committee is chaired by Rep. Jeffrey Smith, according to the state legislature’s Web site.

Other measures being proposed by the freshman lawmaker include raising salaries for community college professors, increasing unemployment benefits by $40 a week, and authoring a measure to require insurance providers to pay for non-drug treatment options, like acupuncture.

Post-secondary instructors in Mississippi earn $59,000 a year on average, well below the national average $77,430, but more than neighboring states, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Instructors in Arkansas and Louisiana make on average $56,000 and $57,000 respectively, while Alabama and Tennessee post-secondary teachers earn an average of about $29,000 and $49,000 a year, bureau figures show.

While Mississippi leads the pack when it comes to community college salaries, it is near the bottom in unemployment compensation compared to neighboring states. Mississippians can receive up to $235 a week in unemployment benefits, according to fileunemployment.com. By comparison, Arkansas pays up to $451 a week, while Alabama pays $265, Tennessee pays $275 and Louisiana pays $221 a week, the Web site states.