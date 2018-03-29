St. Andrew’s team makes school history

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School’s varsity boys basketball team made school history by taking home the MHSAA 3A State Championship title March 10.

At the start of the season, 48 teams across the state had their eyes set on making it to the Coliseum – but only 8 teams actually got there. By the end, there were only two. As the last remaining teams in the MHSAA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament, the St. Andrew’s Saints and the Holly Springs Hawks went head-to-head for the crown.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Saints trailed the Hawks by three points, signaling that St. Andrew’s needed to make a move. Senior Dandy Dozen pick, Garrison Wade, took that challenge to heart, scoring eight unanswered points and, with the help of freshman Rashad Bolden’s six consecutive free throws, the Saints pulled ahead to the final score of 48-42.

Wade and Bolden’s accomplishments have been led by Head Coach Brian Cronin, whose leadership has achieved the Saints’ winningest season under his tenure, marking their third straight 20-win season.

“Coach Cronin is an outstanding coach,” said Randy Bolden, parent of Rashad and head basketball coach at Jones County Junior College. “He knows how to develop players and their skills, and he’s also a great in-game coach – he’s knows what his team can do ‘now’ and what they can do ‘when.’ That’s what Rashad needs in a coach. Having great coaching coupled with great academics made choosing St. Andrew’s a no-brainer.”

Being a positive role model is a quality that all parents desire for their children, and parents consistently have found that – and more – both with Cronin and St. Andrew’s.

“The school is one of the main reasons we moved from Meridian to Jackson,” Bolden continued. “I grew up in Mississippi and, as a coach, I’ve done my basketball homework; and I’ve had my eye on Coach Cronin for a while. We knew Rashad would find great academics at the school, but after watching Coach Cronin, I knew that St. Andrew’s was the best of both worlds – academics and athletics.”

The Saints’ prowess and determination have paid off as they’ve made their way toward the championship over the past couple of seasons. In 2015-16, they finished with an overall record of 22-7, losing to Forest in the opening round of the MHSAA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament; in 2016-17, they made it one step closer, completing the season at 23-7 and falling to Kemper County in the tournament’s second round.

“The last two years we fell just short of making it to the coliseum, and this team was determined not to let that happen to them,” Cronin said. “From the start of August workouts they have pushed each other, challenged each other, and bought into the process that the coaching staff had put forth. They have truly worked so hard to have the success they earned and deserved every bit of it.”

“Looking back, it’s still kind of unreal,” Wade said. “It’s a great feeling to know that we’re the first St. Andrew’s team to win a basketball state title, and we’re always going to be a part of Saints’ history. I want to thank Coach Cronin for believing in this program from the start and never giving up on us. I also want to give a shout-out to my teammates, who helped me stay grounded and focused throughout the season.”

The championship title brings the Saints to an overall record of 27-6.

“This season has been an incredible ride for all of us,” Cronin said. “From playing the first game in The ARC (Athletics and Recreation Center), hosting Rumble in the South, hosting a first-ever playoff game in The ARC, setting a school record for wins, going to the first ever 3A championship appearance in school history, and the list goes on and on. We have done so many memorable things this year. I am just in awe of this team and what they have accomplished. They have truly made St. Andrew’s proud.”

While it’s clear Cronin has had incredible success with the school’s basketball program, his own journey began long before his start at St. Andrew’s. After growing up with a hearing impairment, he found his own understanding of the game as he played in Clinton Public Schools and Madison Ridgeland Academy. Cronin then received basketball scholarships to Holmes Community College and Mississippi College, playing for both schools before being recruited to Brigham Young University for his senior year.

After graduating, he worked full-time for New York Life but continued his basketball career part-time as an assistant basketball coach at MRA, eventually making the switch to coach fulltime.

“Many of my friendships, my opportunity to go to college, and other important milestones in my life have come through basketball,” Cronin said. “The game opened so many doors for me. Coaching is my way of giving back.”

One of those milestones came in 2009 in Taiwan when Cronin represented roughly one million deaf Americans while playing on the USA Deaflympics Basketball Team, bringing home a gold medal for his performance on the court.

Now completing his ninth season as the St. Andrew’s head basketball coach, Cronin continues to share his talents with young student-athletes, sharing valuable lessons both on and off the court.