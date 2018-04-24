Stribling Road Reopened

For our Gluckstadt readers, residents and motorists, Stribling Road is back open. The Madison County engineering department closed Stribling Road this morning at 9 a.m. until just minutes ago at 4 p.m. in order to install a storm water drain. "We closed it to lay a pipe across Stribling Road today," County Engineer Dan Gaillet said. "It's a one-day closure." Motorists should now be able to enter and drive on Stribling Road with no other difficulties.